The Challenge’s CT Tamburello shares Tom Brady clip ahead of Super Bowl 55 to call out critics

CT Tamburello of The Challenge: Double Agents posted about NFL star Tom Brady. Pic credit: MTV

While current The Challenge: Double Agents star Chris “CT” Tamburello may be much older than many of his castmates, he’s still got that competitive fire.

The 40-year-old reality TV star recently took to social media to pay respect to another legend in professional sports, quarterback Tom Brady.

CT’s post arrives just ahead of Brady’s latest attempt to add another Super Bowl ring to his collection, this time with a brand new team.

Sign up for our newsletter!

CT of The Challenge praises football legend Tom Brady

On Super Bowl Sunday, The Challenge: Double Agents star CT went on his Instagram to share a highlight video featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady. It seems to refer to being the old star that everyone is saying should hang it up already and call it a career.

After clips of various analysts talking about Brady not being good anymore, a highlight reel of Brady still going at his current age with the Bucs plays.

Diddy’s Bad Boys for Life plays featuring the chorus “We ain’t, goin’ nowhere, we ain’t, goin’ nowhere, We can’t be stopped now, ’cause it’s Bad Boy for life.”

“PREACH! Been hearin’ this a lot lately myself…,” CT wrote in the caption.

Read More Fessy Shafaat reacts to fans suggesting he used racial slur on The Challenge: Double Agents

On Sunday, Brady will try to lead the Buccaneers to the championship in just his first season with the team. That would come after spending the majority of his career with the New England Patriots.

While playing in New England, where CT hails from, Brady captured six Super Bowl titles, easily putting him into the G.O.A.T. conversation for football legends.

A seventh win could potentially have many sports fans talking about him being ahead of Michael Jordan in pro sports. MJ famously won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

CT aiming for another Challenge championship

Tom Brady, a native of San Mateo, California, has three years on CT in terms of age, but they’re both in their 40s, and both have represented the New England area. So they share some commonalities. Both have won multiple championships on their respective fields of play.

Earlier in his reality TV career, CT had his rough moments, including him getting kicked off several seasons of The Challenge due to fighting. However, he matured, basically growing up on reality TV over the years, returning for more seasons, and gaining experience.

It would take him nine seasons to win his first Challenge, but he captured a championship alongside Wes Bergmann on Rivals II. CT would also win on Invasion of the Champions, and then again on War of the Worlds 2, just a few seasons ago.

With Double Agents, he’s competing for a fourth championship, but he is chasing the man many believe is The Challenge G.O.A.T., Johnny Bananas. CT’s fellow reality star has won seven times on MTV’s series. Bananas is also two years younger.

In the latest season, CT doesn’t have Bananas to worry about. However, the power team of Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams revealed their strategy included trying to keep CT from getting a Gold Skull. That would prevent him from being able to compete in the final.

CT talked about that during Episode 8, indicating that his best way to get a Gold Skull will be to win a daily mission. He did it once before with partner Tula “Big T” Fazakerley in one episode and nearly did it again in Episode 8.

It’s clear that despite him being much older than many castmates, they all still realize how dangerous CT is when it comes to the competition. So the Tom Brady comparison certainly makes sense as the 43-year-old Bucs QB aims for another championship.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.