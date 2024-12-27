The Challenge’s CT Tamburello shares cryptic accident updates as castmates show concern

The Challenge star, Chris “CT” Tamburello, is ending the year on a rough note, having broken up with his girlfriend weeks ago and now having an accident.

Based on social media posts, the five-time champion of MTV’s competition show suffered injuries in an unknown incident. He first shared an update with fans that didn’t provide many details.

On Christmas Eve, he shared a cryptic post on his Instagram account. It featured only a text message on a greyish background set up like a short video clip.

“To whom this may concern, CT was in an accident. He will not be able to complete anymore Cameos today. He apologizes for any inconvenience,” his update said.

His caption only said “Sorry,” which likely left friends, fans, and castmates wondering what happened to him.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

CT didn’t include audio or video with his message, so it’s unclear if he intended to share something else with it.

CT shared another accident update on Christmas Eve

On the same day, CT shared another post, with a photo showing some bloody cuts on his face and hand. It was a video post with CT speaking as if he’d recorded a Facetime, video chat, or phone call with someone.

“So my left big toe looks like Cara’s bunion. My left knee looks like it got branded. I don’t know what that is. My right pinky and ring finger they’re broke again. I didn’t even realize I had that thing on my head until I was giving my son CJ a hug,” he shared.

He said he asked his son if there was a visible injury on his head, and upon his son taking a picture, he saw a “Tom and Jerry egg hanging off” his head.

“You know what? We still here, though, brother. We out here!” CT said, laughing.

“Would have been worse if I hadn’t landed face first… Thank God! …I’ll be be in action tomorrow.🙏,” he wrote in the IG update video’s caption.

Some of CT’s hashtags included #BruisedRibs, #FewCoupleBrokenKnuckles, and #ConvosWBananahead. It’s unclear if that last hashtag meant he was speaking to castmate Johnny Bananas in the video clip.

Castmates showed concern and support for CT after his accident

After his first cryptic post, fans and castmates were concerned with CT’s well-being. The second update let everyone know about some of his injuries and that he was still laughing and in a positive mood after whatever occurred.

Many of his castmates from The Challenge Season 40 left him supportive comments amid his mysterious situation.

“You should see the other guy,” Bananas joked about his castmate’s injuries.

Mark Long said CT “was able to karate chop through 10 sheets of solid ice” and told him, “Feel better my brother.”

His OG castmate Darrell Taylor commented, “Glad you good homie.”

“Sending healing vibes,” Aneesa Ferreira wrote.

Pic credit: @_famous4nothing/Instagram

“Right off the rip with Caras bunion. U f***er merry christmas u filthy animal stop giving us all heart attacks ya little s***,” Cara Maria Sorbello told her friend and castmate.

CT suffered heartbreak weeks ago when he and his girlfriend Catalina Hager broke up. After the breakup, they had some messy social media posts.

While CT didn’t reveal what happened to him in the Christmas Even accident, several random commenters suggested he suffered the injuries while rollerblading. Nonetheless, the 44-year-old MTV star still has his sense of humor after the incident!

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.