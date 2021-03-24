The Challenge’s CT helps Big T train for Hall Brawl in Double Agents Episode 15 footage

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley prepares for a possible elimination in Double Agents Episode 15. Pic credit: MTV

When The Challenge: Double Agents Episode 15 arrives, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley will be looking to get tougher in anticipation of a possible elimination event.

Cue up her teammate Chris “CT” Tamburello, to try to give her some of his veteran insight about the toughest elimination of them all, Hall Brawl.

A new promotional clip features the beloved teammates as CT helps Big T prepare for her first attempt at a gold skull for the season, possibly in an epic clash with one of her fellow castmates.

CT helps Big T get angry for Hall Brawl

There are 11 competitors left heading into Double Agents Episode 15, with 10 of those competitors possessing their gold skulls. As TJ mentioned at least a few times, agents need that skull to qualify to run his final.

Big T is the only one without a gold skull, meaning she’ll have to defeat one of the female competitors with a skull in elimination.

Based on recently-released footage for the episode, she’ll look to her partner CT to get ready for a potential Hall Brawl. The event involves two competitors starting at opposite ends of a narrow hall and running full speed at one another. Typically, the object is to get past your opponent and reach the other side to press a button.

The elimination event has already appeared twice during the season, with Amber Borzotra defeating Amber Martinez, and Fessy Shafaat defeating Nelson Thomas. In the female’s updated version of the event, the two Ambers retrieved colored balls to take to the other side of the hall and put into a barrel before their opponent.

Will Big T get to try her hand at the event next? In recent footage released by MTV (below), CT stands in a doorway in The Challenge house and holds several pillows in front of him. Big T charges at him, but it isn’t until CT gets her to tap into her anger, that she’s able to unleash her rage and knock him down.

In the clip above, CT wisely helped Big T by getting her angry over him ditching her as a teammate during the season. Now that they’ve reunited, she’ll have one of the top Challenge stars of all time rooting for her success.

Who will Big T face in Double Agents elimination?

It’s possible that Season 36, Episode 15, will bring the final elimination, which probably means one more competitor will be sent home just ahead of the final.

As the episode arrives, the five female competitors with Gold Skulls are Amber Borzotra, Aneesa Ferreira, Kaycee Clark, Nany Gonzalez, and Kam Williams. Amber is a rogue agent, so she’s likely ineligible to go into the elimination.

That leaves Big T with four choices for her opponent. Depending on who wins the daily mission, it could set up an interesting situation. The Big Brother alliance and power couple Kam and Leroy Garrett will likely play a major factor in terms of who will have to defend their skull.

Aneesa or Nany seem to be the top targets to get sent down into the elimination. Unfortunately for the veteran competitors, this has become a very familiar situation for them in other seasons of The Challenge, where they failed to reach or win a final.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.