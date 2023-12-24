The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello finishes filming for upcoming Christmas movie

Much like her OG castmates Johnny Bananas, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Jordan Wiseley, Cara Maria Sorbello is branching out with other entertainment work.

She’s returned for MTV’s competition series, The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion, where she’s among the former champs coming into The Arena for an elimination event.

In addition to her reality TV career, she’s also been involved in acting roles for television movies and series.

The Challenge champion revealed she recently wrapped up filming for a new Christmas movie.

She shared a carousel post on her Instagram, featuring a photo of herself holding up a newspaper with an article about the movie filmed in Lake Placid, New York.

In additional photos, Cara is shown on set filming her scenes for A Jar Full of Christmas, directed by Candice T. Cain.

Cara to appear in A Jar Full of Christmas

In slides shared on her Instagram post, Cara is seen filming scenes at a restaurant, in a hockey arena, and a cozy home decorated for the holidays.

A final slide features a video clip of Cara laughing before they start filming a scene of her next to a young girl putting together a jigsaw puzzle.

“Is there a better way to get in the Christmas Spirit than to BE in a CHRISTMAS MOVIE? Thanks @gemellifilms @candicetcain for having me and for all the direction and guidance. I loved loved being a part of such a sweet little script. Thanks for bringing summer to my winter,” Cara wrote in the caption of her IG post.

Cara also posted in the comment section to give further details about the upcoming movie.

“This is called ‘a jar full of christmas’ and it just wrapped! It will be out next fall/winter. There are others ive filmed out on all streaming now. @candicetcain has all the details!” she told friends and fans.

Paul is proud of Cara. Pic credit: @misscaramaria/Instagram

According to her IMDb page, she’ll play Summer Pearson in the film, which will arrive in 2024. A MyNBC5 report talks about the movie filming at Lake Placid, with director Candice T. Cain saying this will be Gemelli films’ best yet due to the location.

Previously, Cara appeared in 2021’s A Holiday Homecoming and Hearts & Vines. Both movies were written and directed by Cain, with the latter also featuring Cara’s boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, in a role.

Cara is also featured in MTV’s The Challenge 39

After multiple seasons away from The Challenge, Cara is back for Season 39. Battle For a New Champion mainly features a cast of competitors who have yet to win the show.

However, host TJ Lavin started introducing a former champion at The Arena each episode to participate in an elimination against one of the nominated cast members.

If that Challenge champ wins, the Season 39 cast member is out of the game, and the champ takes $10,000 from the cast’s final prize purse.

So far, viewers have seen Jordan, Darrell Taylor, Devin Walker, Kaycee Clark, and Tori Deal among the show winners to step into The Arena.

Cara has also been appearing in video clips each week alongside Darrell, where they provide commentary and give her reviews of the elimination events.

Fans look forward to seeing the two-time champion return, as she last appeared alongside Paulie in MTV’s War of the Worlds 2. In addition, many hope this has opened the door to further appearances in the main cast of MTV’s show and its various spinoffs.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.