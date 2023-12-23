The Challenge: All Stars wins at Reality TV Awards as fans await Season 4 premiere

When it comes to challenging reality TV competition shows, it’s hard to top The Challenge’s unique daily events, eliminations, and grueling finals.

The Challenge: All Stars spin-off recently won the Most Creative Challenge prize at this year’s American Reality Television Awards.

All Elite Wrestling’s Renee Paquette, who also appeared in WWE and E!’s reality series, Total Divas, presented this year’s nominees and winner.

All Stars went up against some tough competition, too. Other nominated shows included Love Island USA, American Ninja Warrior, and The Surreal Life.

While no one was shown as accepting the Most Creative Challenge Award, OG Mark Long shared a clip of the presented win on his Instagram, along with a message for fans.

“The best part of winning this award is, it was voted on by the FANS🙏🏼 … thank you to everyone that voted and cheers to 2024 🥳 #ARTAS @paramountplus @mtv,” Long wrote in his caption.

Long, aka The Godfather, is among the creative minds who helped bring The Challenge spin-off show to life at Paramount Plus. After winning multiple regular seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, he appeared in two of the three All Stars seasons, reaching the final both times.

Bunim/Murray Productions created the show for MTV Entertainment Studios, and it airs exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming service.

The Challenge: All Stars has featured three seasons

The premiere season of All Stars originally arrived on Paramount+ in April 2021 and featured OG cast members, including Long, Derrick Kosinski, Trishelle Canatella, Eric “Big Easy” Nies, Teck “Money” Holmes, and Aneesa Ferreira.

Yes, Duffy walked away with the first season’s championship and became $500,000 richer.

All Stars 2 premiered in November 2021 and wrapped up in January 2022. The format changed with a men’s and women’s team crowned the winners, as Jonna Mannion claimed her first-ever Challenge championship alongside MJ Garrett.

MJ was among those who dropped by Long’s comment section to thank him for getting the “OG’s back in the GAME.”

Time to celebrate. Pic credit: @themarklong/Instagram

The third All Stars season arrived in May 2022 and concluded in July 2022. All Stars 3 introduced a cast that only featured former finalists from the spin-off or MTV seasons.

OG competitors included Darrell Taylor, Tina Barta, Kailah Casillas, Yes, Jonna, MJ, Wes Bergmann, Brad Fiorenza, Long, Jordan Wiseley, Derrick, and Nia Moore.

Jonna won her second straight All Stars championship, with Wes claiming his first to add to his two wins on MTV’s The Challenge.

Fans still anticipating the arrival of Season 4

As of this writing, there has yet to be an announcement about the All Stars Season 4 premiere, with speculation it will arrive on Paramount+ in 2024. The show was filmed earlier this year, with winners crowned, per online spoilers.

Replying to a fan’s comment on his IG post, Long confirmed that a fourth season is on the way.

Asking about a new season. Pic credit: @themarklong/Instagram

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion is currently airing on MTV with a cast of competitors who have yet to win the show and only a handful of individuals who reached a previous final.

There’s also a twist for The Arena eliminations, which brings former Challenge champions to compete just for one elimination. Several All Stars cast members competed, including Jordan and Darrell, with Brad Fiorenza also scheduled to appear.

Before that, a second season of CBS’ The Challenge: USA aired and this time brought in some of MTV’s biggest stars as part of the cast to join Big Brother, Survivor, and Amazing Race stars.

MTV’s Battle For a New Champion recently released its midseason trailer, with more episodes on the way, including the final and likely a season reunion.

That means the All Stars 4 announcement could come in early-to-mid 2024, with the premiere soon after.

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.