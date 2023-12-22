The Challenge Season 39 midseason trailer reveals fights and tears ahead of the final

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion recently reached its midpoint for its season and presented an exciting glimpse at what’s to come in the remaining episodes.

At the end of MTV’s Season 39, only one competitor will call themselves a Challenge champion and claim most of the prize money, but they’ll battle plenty of adversity to get there.

A midseason trailer showed numerous incidents in which castmates talked trash at each other and fought, suggesting there will be more drama before the final.

The footage arrived just as Nurys Mateo called out Olivia Kaiser online, suggesting something in the upcoming episodes will show what caused a rift between them.

Nurys is among the individuals highlighted in the drama shown in The Challenge 39 midseason trailer, as well as Kyland Young, Jay Starrett, James Lock, and others.

In addition, one of the game’s all-time greats is teased as entering The Arena as one of the remaining champs to battle a cast member.

The Challenge 39 midseason trailer highlights upcoming drama

After The Challenge 39, Episode 10 aired, a midseason trailer arrived on MTV. It opened with host TJ Lavin asking, “What kind of champion do you want to be?”

Immediately, drama erupts as Michele Fitzgerald calls out her friend and ally Jay, and Berna Canbeldek is shown needing to be held back as she confronts a castmate.

“Love is not for me,” a teary-eyed Nurys tells her showmance Horacio Gutierrez as he is shown with tears in his eyes.

In a random scene, Olivia is also shown in tears, suggesting something happened to her during a deliberation or other moment at the house.

In another scene, Jay and Kyland argue in the kitchen, with Jay calling Kyland a “clown.” Yet another shows Nurys saying she’ll walk over and poke someone in the face during a daily challenge.

“The quest to finally become a champion breaks even the strongest competitors,” a female narrator says as cast members are shown in several daily challenges.

Berna is shown seated against a stone wall, seeming to be in a lot of pain as she is being checked on by medical personnel.

As Episode 10 wrapped up, TJ told the competitors they’d need to be ready for anything at any time. He then announced they needed to suit up for a daily challenge immediately.

Based on the Episode 11 preview, it appears to involve a combination of tasks, including running, devouring disgusting foods, and possibly more puzzles.

Four champions remain as opponents at The Arena

In the first half of Battle For a New Champion, various Challenge champions arrived at The Arena to try to eliminate cast members and take $10,000 of their prize purse.

As TJ shared, cast members will need to “beat the best” to become the best, and with the final approaching, Season 39 will throw several more of its all-time best champs at the competitors.

As seen in the midseason trailer, five-time Challenge champion Chris “CT” Tamburello will enter The Arena as one of the opponents for the Season 39 competitors.

An intimidating scene in the trailer featured CT walking menacingly and carrying the Chaos weapon. Also shown on the screen is Cara Maria Sorbello, one of the other champs on the way.

In addition to Cara, two other Challenge champs will arrive at The Arena: Brad Fiorenza and Laurel Stucky.

Throughout the first half of the season, the champs hold a 4-2 record against the cast members in eliminations.

On the losing side, The Challenge UK and World Champion winner Kaz Crossley lost to Big T, while Darrell Taylor lost to Kyland in Episode 10.

Regarding winners, Jordan Wiseley eliminated Ciarran Stott, Tori Deal sent Melissa Reeves home, Kaycee Clark eliminated Big T Fazakerley, and Devin Walker ousted Callum Izzard.

Will the remaining four champs eliminate more contenders and steal $40,000 from their prize purse, or will some surprise winners emerge at The Arena?

The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.