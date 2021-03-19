The Challenge’s Big T reveals what inspires her to compete, gives cryptic reply about friendship with CT

CT Tamburello with teammate Tula “Big T” Fazakerley on The Challenge: Double Agents. Pic credit: MTV

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley is on her third season on The Challenge and fans have been thoroughly enjoying her commentary, story, and partnership on Double Agents. While she didn’t arrive from a background like Survivor, Amazing Race, or Road Rules, she has proven herself capable of handling The Challenge missions.

That said, many viewers always want to know what inspires certain reality TV stars to go on a show as physically and mentally tough as The Challenge. Big T recently spoke about the things that made her go on the show from the start, and that made her return.

In addition, she spoke a small bit about her “friendship” with Chris “CT” Tamburello, whom she was in a rocky partnership with on The Challenge: Double Agents. Based on her reply, things may be in an interesting place between them.

Big T explains what inspired her to do The Challenge

The Challenge star Big T recently asked her fans on Instagram to send her questions that she would answer. She received several questions related to The Challenge and shared some of the answers in videos on her IG Story.

In one question, a fan asked Big T what inspired her to compete on The Challenge. Based on Big T’s answer, it started with the paycheck for being part of the show. However, things have changed in terms of motivation to continue, she indicated.

“To be honest with you, at first, it was the paycheck. I was like, ‘Hello!’ Now it’s a lot more personal than that. It’s about my personal journey of growth and pushing myself further than I can. And it’s the adventure. I love it!” Big T revealed (below).

Big T got her start on the UK show, Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands in 2019. From there, she arrived on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, and then returned for Total Madness. With Double Agents, she has emerged as a strong competitor and seems on the verge of reaching her first final in three appearances.

Big T gets cryptic about CT friendship

While Big T gave a clear answer about her motivation to be part of MTV’s The Challenge, her response about Chris “CT” Tamburello wasn’t quite as clear. The two have been off-and-on in terms of being teammates during Double Agents. After teaming up for many episodes, they were split up due to CT’s decision to take a different partner.

However, viewers saw CT and Big T reunited in Episode 14 of the show, with Big T in need of her Gold Skull still. Towards the end of the episode, Big T welcomed CT back as they both said they missed each other. That made for a feel-good moment for many fans as the “Big C-T” connection was back in effect.

In terms of where they are now as far as a friendship, Big T got a bit cryptic in her Instagram Story video, leaving fans to wonder about it, for now.

“You guys are asking me so many questions about my friendship status with CT. All I can say is, keep watching!” Big T teased fans with, before adding, “And don’t miss the reunion show. I love teasing you guys.”

Viewers saw CT win his Gold Skull at the start of Double Agents Episode 12. Following that win, he opted to steal Kam Williams as his partner. While the move itself wasn’t necessarily bad, many viewers felt his immature monologue about picking Kam was in poor taste.

Despite an attempt to make up with Big T at a campfire, she wasn’t having it due to CT’s inability to hear her side of things. So she cursed him out and stormed off and was upset over how he made her feel at The Crater.

However, after Cory Wharton won his Gold Skull, he ditched Big T in favor of Kam. That allowed CT a choice between Big T and Amber Borzotra. CT asked Big T to give him another chance, and she welcomed him back. Now viewers will wait to see what happens in the upcoming episode, as Big T still needs a Gold Skull to run the final.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.