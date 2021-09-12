The Challenge’s Abram Boise and wife Rachel Missie have split several months after arrival of their first child

Abram Boise with wife Rachel Missie in November 2020 photo. Pic credit: @abramgboise/Instagram

Based on a recent update, The Challenge champion Abram Boise and his wife Rachel Missie have split apart just months after welcoming their first child.

Abram, a two-time champion on MTV’s The Challenge, didn’t reveal the split or comment about it, but his wife gave an update on her social media.

In an IG Story post, Rachel Missie provided her friends, family, and followers with a message about the importance of recognizing “when it’s time to end and begin again.”

Abram’s wife Rachel Missie shares update about relationship

In a message on her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 9, Rachel Missie revealed that she and Abram ended their relationship after several years of marriage.

She said that despite ending things romantically, they will still focus on “being the best” for their son.

“Life is full of many chapters and it’s important to recognize when it’s time to end and being again. While our romantic relationship has come to an end, we’re forever connected and focused on being the best for our son. Thank you all that have supported us through this journey,” she wrote in her IG Story slide, shown via @thechallengeshaderoom below.

Abram revealed his engagement to Rachel Missie as of Valentine’s Day 2019. They married just four months later in Montana at an outdoor wedding ceremony.

In October 2020, Abram and Missie revealed she was pregnant with their first child. This past April, they welcomed a son named Atlas Young Boise.

“What a wonderful world you have given me,” Abram said in a caption to his wife about the birth of their son.

Abram, 38, still has many posts on his private Instagram account which show him and his wife together. However, Rachel Missie’s IG account appears to have none, as of this report.

Abram shared post about tough nature of relationships

Abram shared a heartwarming IG post in late July, reaffirming his love and what he said in his marriage vows to his wife. His post mentioned that he had many people asking him for relationship advice, but he didn’t have all the answers. However, he mentioned, “good things take work and great things take immense work.”

“We are actively trying to make a life together amidst an ever change and often challenging world. I meant it when I said my vows, and still mean it today- my world is measured from its relationship to you @rachelmissie my love and light of my life,” Abram wrote in part of his caption.

Pic credit: @abramgboise/Instagram

Abram, who debuted on MTV’s Road Rules: South Pacific, appeared on nine seasons of The Challenge and was a winner on The Inferno and The Inferno III seasons.

During his time on the reality competition series, he had an off-and-on relationship with castmate Cara Maria Sorbello. Their relationship lasted about five years, beginning with Cutthroat in 2010 and ending in 2015 after Cara kissed another castmate on Battle of the Bloodlines.

Abram was also among rumored cast members for the first season of The Challenge: All Stars spinoff. However, online rumors suggested that Abram left the potential cast for contracting COVID-19 or other unspecified reasons before filming.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus.