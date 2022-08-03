The Challenge: USA, Episode 5 sneak peek features Love Island exes trying to co-exist

Cinco Holland is one of several Love Island stars competing in The Challenge: USA. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

With The Challenge: USA bringing on many castmates from the same seasons of Big Brother and Love Island, there were bound to be difficult relationships to navigate.

In the case of Love Island stars Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland, the two formerly dated and are now just trying to get along while in the game.

A sneak preview for the upcoming fifth episode of the CBS spinoff show has Cashay talking with Cinco about him flirting with other women in the house while she’s there.

“Cinco has done some things in the house. I don’t think it’s intentional, but it hurts my feelings,” Cashay says in a confessional scene.

She admits watching her ex flirt is “hurtful” and that she tried not to talk to him at all, which is also problematic.

“But that just hurts too, because ‘You were such a big part of my life,'” Cash says in the video.

Cinco admits his feelings for Cash don’t just go away immediately after they’d been dating for a while. However, he says he wanted to focus on The Challenge because it’s something he always wanted to do.

Towards the end of the minute-long video clip, Cashay says to Cinco that ultimately he’s single and can do whatever he wants. However, it’s clearly still causing problems for her in the house.

Cashay and Cinco dated after Love Island season

Love Island fans saw Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland amongst the singles on Season 3 of the show. Love Island 3 aired in July and August of 2021 and was the last season to air on CBS.

They were together while in the villa during the first week of their season, but ultimately they each moved on to other castmates. For Cashay, she briefly coupled up with Isaiah Harmison, Korey Gandy, and Charlie Lynch. For Cinco, it was Trina Njoroge.

Neither Cashay nor Cinco ended up as the show’s final couple. They each got dumped on Love Island 3, but they ended up getting back together and dated after the season.

This past January, Monsters and Critics reported that Cashay and Cinco announced they’d broken up. That was several months ahead of them going on to film for The Challenge: USA in Argentina.

Viewers saw that the Algorithm randomly put Cashay and Cinco together as a team in Episode 2 of the spinoff show, despite their fragile situation.

They’ll need to get on the same page as their Love Island numbers have been dropping since the spinoff’s first episode.

Viewers watched as Love Island’s Cely Vazquez and Javonny Vega got eliminated in Episode 1. Cashel Barnett, Challenge: USA castmate Kyra Green’s ex, was eliminated in the spinoff’s second episode.

More Challenge: USA stars looking to qualify for final

As The Challenge: USA host TJ Lavin previously told the cast members, they’d need to get to $5,000 in their personal bank accounts if they wanted to be eligible to compete in his final.

TJ said they could add money to their bank accounts by winning daily challenges or elimination events. The dailies have been worth $5,000 each, whereas elimination events allow the winning team to split all the money that the team they defeated had in their accounts.

As of this report, Cashay and Cinco are not among the competitors qualified to run the final. However, their Love Island ally, Justine Ndiba, has qualified. She was on the winning side in a daily challenge when she teamed up with Survivor star Tyson Apostol in Episode 2.

Tyson won two daily challenges, which got him $5,000 each time. He officially qualified in Episode 1 when he teamed up with Big Brother star Angela Rummans, who also qualified for the final.

Two other Big Brother stars are eligible for the final. Kyland Young has qualified and has won two daily challenges. Alyssa Lopez was Kyland’s teammate for his second win, which arrived in Episode 4. That got Alyssa qualified as well.

The qualified competitors are Tyson, Angela, Justine, Kyland, and Alyssa. More of the spinoff show’s cast members will be hoping to get those necessary wins when Episode 5 arrives on Wednesday, August 3.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.