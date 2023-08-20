The Challenge: USA 2’s Amanda Garcia says Bananas and Wes ‘yelled’ at castmates in unaired Episode 3 scenes

The Challenge: USA 2 season has featured no shortage of drama courtesy of the MTV veteran stars through its first few episodes.

In particular, viewers saw returning competitor Amanda Garcia go rogue against her fellow vets as she opted to send in Tori Deal.

Amanda also went after one of her other sworn enemies in the cast, Michele Fitzgerald, attempting to get her eliminated first.

Neither plan worked for her, but she’s continued trash-talking both women on social media as the episodes aired on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The feisty Challenge star recently made remarks about castmates Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, and Cory Wharton.

This report may contain spoilers for The Challenge: USA 2, up through the first three episodes.

Amanda brought up an unaired Wes incident with their teammate

The Challenge: USA 2, Episode 3 brought the Capsized challenge, as MTV vets were still trying to seize power over the game from the newer CBS players.

Amanda was part of the Green Team, which featured her MTV co-star, Wes, along with mostly newer competitors from CBS’ shows, including Survivor’s Michaela Bradshaw.

Michaela appeared as a rookie on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, where she was an early elimination. However, she made sure to stack her allies and play differently in her return for the USA 2 spinoff show. She and other members of her alliance on the Green Team steamrolled Wes during a nomination meeting in Episode 2 as he tried to save Bananas from getting voted into elimination.

A funny scene arrived in Episode 3 before Green Team did the daily challenge. Wes announced he had officially pledged his “full, undying allegiance” to the “Green Army.”

“That’s not what I heard,” Michaela shot back, with Wes joking that she’s “one of the most paranoid” Challengers he’s ever played the game with.

Based on a tweet from Amanda, Wes “b***hed out Michaela” after that happened, leading to team issues. That was never shown in the episode footage, though.

He actually bitched Michaela out after this and it caused a HUGEEEEE issue on our team. https://t.co/hQSA64xOCi — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) August 18, 2023

Later in Episode 3, Bananas got voted into the elimination again, as the Blue Team won the daily, and Tori Deal was overpowered in the voting situation. It led to a Bananas’ blowup at castmates Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Cory for also choosing to vote him in.

Amanda claimed Bananas “was so heated” that he yelled at their castmate Cassidy Clark during his tirade, which didn’t make the footage.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

Cassidy is on her debut season of The Challenge: USA after competing on Survivor. She’s part of the USA 2’s Blue Team, which has been making moves to eliminate the MTV vets through the first few episodes.

During Episode 3, most of Blue Team voted for Bananas and Amanda to have a potential elimination at The Arena. However, the luck of the draw put Paulie Calafiore, also Bananas’ teammate, against him in the elimination event. Bananas won that, sending Paulie home and getting the option to switch to another team.

Amanda returned to her team in the episode without competing in elimination. While at home now, she got to see how Blue Team’s voting went during the aired episode. She fired another message at Cory, suggesting that she was going to let their friend and castmate, Nelson Thomas, know he voted her in.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

Longtime fans have seen Amanda on multiple seasons of The Challenge, with plenty of bark but not the bite it takes to eliminate her castmates and get to the final. Even so, no one can say she doesn’t speak her mind or bring entertainment!

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.