The Challenge: USA 2 spoilers: Who gets eliminated before the final in Episode 13?

With the final approaching rapidly in The Challenge: USA 2, 10 competitors remain in the game, but there may not be many spots in the final.

Among the remaining cast members are former MTV Challenge winners Johnny Bananas and Tori Deal and former finalists Cory Wharton and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat.

They’re joined by newcomers to The Challenge universe, including Desi Williams, Cassidy Clark, Chanelle Howell, and Chris Underwood.

Viewers have seen previous seasons of The Challenge and its spinoff, where 10 competitors or more qualified for the final.

However, recent sneak peek footage for Episode 13 suggests that at least a few more eliminations could occur before host TJ Lavin announces the finalists.

Several individuals are teased as potential nominees for The Arena in the preview, but will they have to fight for their spots in the final?

Spoilers will follow in this report for the next eliminations of The Challenge: USA 2 season.

The Challenge: USA 2 sneak peek arrives for Episode 13

In a sneak preview of USA 2’s Episode 13, Josh Martinez talks about his season with his castmates Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Cory. Fessy is giving Josh respect and praise for reaching this stage of the game, on the verge of getting into the final.

“We get through this one, and we’re in,” Josh tells them, adding, “So I just need to get through this one.”

In a confessional interview, he claims he owes everything to Tori, Bananas, Cory, and Fessy this season.

The confessional also reveals a teary-eyed Josh speaking about his love for his parents, who he said have been working since before he was born.

Survivor star Chanelle is also featured in the clip, as she works on Cory’s hair and talks about her motivation to do well on The Challenge. She claims she was “mid” during her season of Survivor and not really a star there, but would like to change that during USA 2.

Episode 13 is called The Treason for the Season, but no synopsis is available from IMDb or elsewhere. Episode 14 is listed on IMDb and called The Pursuit of Glory, which seems to refer to the grand finale with the USA 2 final.

Who will go home from USA 2 before the final?

With other sneak peek clips shared by The Challenge ahead of USA 2 episodes, there appears to be foreshadowing about the upcoming eliminations.

Previous clips have hinted to viewers that competitors, including Michaela Bradshaw, Dusty Harris, and Wes Bergmann, might be going down to The Arena’s sand to compete.

Based on spoilers provided at the Vevmo forum, Josh will enter his first elimination of the season on USA 2’s Episode 13. In addition, it appears Chanelle will also go into her first of the season.

The spoilers forum thread doesn’t reveal who Josh goes against, but it does indicate he will be eliminated. Unless Chris is the daily challenge winner, it seems likely he’ll go into the elimination due to there being MTV Challenge stars still in the game who would cast their votes against him.

As far as Chanelle, she will take on Cassidy, who is quickly becoming a fan favorite due to her resilience after multiple elimination victories. Unfortunately, this time won’t be a win for Cassidy, as her fellow Survivor star will eliminate her from the show.

That leaves eight competitors to run in the final: Bananas, Cory, Fessy, and Chris for the men, along with Tori, Michaela, Desi, and Chanelle for the women.

The final begins in Episode 14, where two individuals will ultimately win the season and split $500,000.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS. The Challenge Season 39 premieres Wednesday, October 25 at 8/7c on MTV.