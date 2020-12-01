The Challenge-themed workouts to feature Double Agents cast members

Fans of The Challenge will be able to work out with some of their favorite competitors from the show in a brand new partnership involving MTV and Barry’s!

A number of stars from MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents will be part of special Challenge-themed workouts, which will run right up and into the premiere episode.

Here are more details of which Double Agents cast members will be leading the workouts and how to participate in them.

Barrys teaming up with MTV for Challenge-themed workouts

Based on Us Weekly’s exclusive report, the Challenge-themed workouts will come thanks to a partnership formed between MTV and Barry’s – the original strength and cardio interval fitness experience.

Barry’s, also known as The Best Workout in the World, is a strength and cardio interval fitness experience first founded in 1998. They offer fitness classes that alternate between weight workouts and treadmill running. Each day’s classes spotlights a different muscle group with the goal to reduce potential injuries while maximizing results.

There will be a total of seven workouts hosted on Barry’s first-ever digital platform called Barry’s At-Home. The first of them will come on Friday, December 4, with more arriving right up and into the Double Agents premiere on MTV.

Among The Challenge: Double Agents cast members who will be participating are fan-favorites Nany Gonzalez, Nelson Thomas, Tori Deal, and Cory Wharton, as well as rookie competitor Natalie Anderson.

Following some of the classes, fans will also get the opportunity to interact with The Challenge stars during Q&A sessions.

Of the competitors, Tori recently announced her breakup with Jordan Wiseley after the couple had been engaged for over a year. Cory’s workout will take place as the first episode of Season 36 is underway, so fans are likely to have many burning questions for him!

Workout schedule and how to participate

The first of the seven workout classes arrives on Friday, December 4, at 1 p.m. ET. Survivor winner and Challenge rookie Natalie Anderson will be featured in what’s called Weights Friday with Mike Espinosa.

On Saturday, December 5 at 12 p.m. ET, fans can workout on Weights Saturday with Tommy Stracke. On the following day, Sunday, December 6, Nany Gonzalez will be part of Bodyweight Sunday with Joe Allen, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

There will be a Bands/Weights Monday with Katie W on Monday, December 7, starting at 8:45 p.m. ET. The Challenge vet Nelson Thomas is featured on Tuesday, December 8, for Bands with Astrid Swan starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, December 9, marks the premiere of MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents and brings two different workouts with Challenge vets. At 12 p.m. ET, Tori Deal will be part of Weights Wednesday with Chris TW. Challenge star Cory Wharton is on hand at 8:45 p.m. ET, which is during the premiere. Cory is part of Bands/Weights Wednesday with Katie W.

Barry’s has an official Instagram page here, which fans can follow for more details about the workout studio and their workouts.

Fans interested in signing up for Barry’s x MTV: The Challenge Double Agents Series can check out the official website here.

Per Us Weekly, there was a deal in effect where the first 50 people to sign up for each class get in free, but the spots may have filled up quickly!

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on Wednesday, December 9 at 8/7c.