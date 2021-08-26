The Challenge star Wes Bergmann calls out Season 37 vets: ‘They’re all idiots’

Wes Bergmann during The Challenge: Double Agents elimination. Pic credit: MTV

Two-time Challenge champion Weston Bergmann recently called out many of his former castmates who are currently appearing on the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

Wes gave his opinion of how the veteran cast members have been playing the game so far in Season 37 and called them “all idiots” despite what seems like a winning strategy so far.

His former rival and now friend, Johnny Bananas, also weighed in on the matter, as they talked over what the vets are doing right and wrong so far on the MTV show.

Wes Bergmann comments on Spies, Lies & Allies vets

There have been three episodes of Spies, Lies & Allies so far, and in a spoiler alert, things haven’t played out very well for the rookie cast members. Each episode’s elimination has featured all rookies, despite the newcomers originally outnumbering the veteran cast members 19 to 15.

From the start of the season, viewers saw that almost all the veteran stars, including Devin Walker, Amanda Garcia, Nany Gonzalez, and CT Tamburello, made a “veteran truce” to work together and get rid of the rookies.

It’s worked well so far, as they’ve managed to slowly turn the tables on the rookies and put the numbers in their favor. The Challenge star Wes Bergmann, who last appeared on Double Agents, said the strategy is “brilliant” but also referred to his castmates as “idiots.”

“Let me explain why,” Wes said on Johnny Bananas’ Death Taxes and Bananas podcast episode via The Ringer.

“They’re running around with facial expressions as if they had invented something that had never been done or used before…And it’s like ‘You f*****g idiots. We have been trying to explain this to you for the last five years that this is how the game is supposed to be played. But you narcissistic ego, attention-seeking people just have to deviate from that plan to get clout,'” Wes said in a clip (below).

In Wes’ most recent season, Double Agents, he found himself targeted early and often by some of his fellow vets, including Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett, and the recent Big Brother alliance. It eventually resulted in him being sent home by his friend Devin Walker in an elimination.

That season also featured a Skull twist, something many fans criticized due to its effect on how the season went. In Spies, Lies & Allies, there’s been no Skull required to run TJ Lavin’s final, making the veteran alliance work well so far.

Bananas says of vets’ moves: ‘Act like you’ve been here before’

Johnny Bananas holds the most wins during a Challenge career with his seven seasons won. He suggested that the veterans need to be a bit more strategic in making some of the big moves.

“Act like you’ve been here before,” Bananas said to his castmate about the veterans’ game moves.

“I’ve always said this. When you execute the perfect move or the perfect strategy, you kind of keep it to yourself,” he added during the podcast episode.

Bananas went on to say competitors should try to emulate Chris “CT” Tamburello’s gameplay a bit more, where they “drop a smoke bomb” and then sit back to let things unfold without making a big deal about it.

CT is the veteran cast member with the most experience and championships, having won four during his career. His most recent was the Double Agents win alongside then-rookie Amber Borzotra. Other longtime veteran cast members include Nany Gonzalez and Aneesa Ferreira.

“It’s almost like you don’t want to take credit for it. Because all that does is it just highlights — It puts a target on your back,” the seven-time champ said.

Bananas said it’s almost like playing the Wizard’s role in The Wizard of Oz, where cast members should pull strings from behind a curtain, acting anonymously to not draw attention to themselves.

Hopefully, some of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies‘ eliminated rookies are listening to what the two multi-champions have to say as they can only use it to their advantage if and when they return.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.