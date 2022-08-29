The Challenge star Tori Deal reveals new tattoos and shares mental health update

Tori Deal revealed several new tattoos and a mental health update on her social media. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Tori Deal from MTV’s The Challenge recently extended the creative artwork on her body as she added several new tattoos to her collection.

The Spies, Lies & Allies finalist took to social media to show off the latest additions, with a video clip set to a mashup of Britney Spears’ Toxic and the theme from Netflix’s Stranger Things.

As the music plays, the video footage shows a tattoo artist drawing various designs on Tori’s fingers, hand, and arm. Among them is a stunning dragon on her arm, which is flying just above a butterfly.

There’s also the word “Venus” written in cursive near her knuckles, possibly due to her admiration for the planet or the goddess. She mentioned Saturn coinciding with her birthday celebration earlier this year, showing she has some interest in astrology.

At the end of the clip (below), Tori shows the completed inkwork along with some tats she may have already had on her fingers and hand, including several plant designs and a triangle.

“Added some new cuties to the collection 🔥 thanks @dylancarrtattoos @crownandfeathertattoo,” she wrote in her caption, adding hashtags for “handtattoo,” “#singleneedle,” and “#linework.”

Tori responds to Jordan’s comment about new tats

Tori’s Instagram video clip picked up over 10,000 Likes and numerous comments from fans, followers, friends, and even her former fiance, Jordan Wiseley.

Jordan, who also has some tattoos, simply wrote “clean” in the comment section for Tori.

“tryna get on your level,” Tori replied with cute emojis, possibly giving more evidence that the two are on good terms.

Pic credit: @tori_deal/Instagram

Monsters and Critics reported about the recent speculation that Jordan’s dating a Love Island star, whom he may have met through a mutual friend that was a castmate on The Challenge.

There doesn’t appear to be any ill-will going on between Tori and Jordan, as their comments toward one another have seemed good-natured and friendly.

Along with revealing her newest tattoos, Tori also took to her Instagram Story to respond to questions she said she’s been receiving. She told everyone that she’s still living in Miami, Florida, where she moved months ago.

Regarding the different scenery, Tori said she’s been enjoying time with her family as much as possible.

In addition to that update, she brought up how she’s been feeling regarding her mental health. Tori revealed she’s recently coming off antidepressants.

“Other questions I’m getting from people. They’re like, ‘Are you OK?’ and I think that’s because I post a lot of things about healing and mental health. I think I’m just so passionate about my healing and mental health journey because it’s been so up and down over the last couple years,” she said.

“I am currently coming off antidepressants right now, and I’m getting myself prepared to go to the Amazon and do plant medicine with a beautiful group of people,” Tori shared, adding, “I will explain how I feel after that process, but I just want you to know I’m good. Thank you for checking in on me, and yeah, I’m here.”

Viewers last saw Tori Deal compete on Season 37 of MTV’s The Challenge called Spies, Lies & Allies, where she reached the final along with members of the veteran alliance and rookie Emy Alupei.

In the final, she ended up coming in second place with her teammate, Kylie Christie, in what was said to be a close finish.

While they weren’t awarded prize money for that finish, the winning team, CT Tamburello and Kaycee Clark, received the option to share some of their $1 million in winnings with other finalists. They gave each of the other four finalists $50,000 for their efforts.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes are available on Paramount Plus.