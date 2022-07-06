The Challenge’s Emy Alupei offers cheeky rear-view pose in alien bikini

Survivor Romania star Emy Alupei in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies finalist Emy Alupei showed off her cheeky side in a recent series of images featuring a skimpy bikini by the pool.

Emy chose an appropriate alien-themed bikini, which fits with her catchy song called Alien that Challenge fans saw her perform during Season 37 and the reunion.

It brought fans and followers to react to the former Survivor Romania star’s latest look that she displayed on social media, with most offering words of praise for the former Challenge rookie.

Emy Alupei shows off alien bikini views

Posing in front of an inviting pool, 23-year-old Romanian reality TV star Emy Alupei was rocking a black string bikini with green alien heads on the top and bikini bottoms. Her hair also appeared to have some green mixed in to slightly match the green alien theme.

In her first photo, Emy posed with a hand on her midsection and another resting against the side of her thigh as she looked to the side.

Another image features Emy giving a sideways pose in her skimpy bikini. In the pic, she has one knee bent and stands on one leg with her head tilted slightly as one hand rests on her hair.

A final photo in the series offers a cheeky rear view as The Challenge star has her backside facing the viewers. She keeps one arm stretched upwards with her other hand clutching her elbow as her hair falls past the middle of her back for a striking pose.

“Sweet or sour?” she asked in her caption to generate some fans’ reactions to her latest content share.

Fans and followers praise Emy’s bikini views

The latest post from Emy grabbed over 5,200 Likes and 76 comments as of this writing. Many of those comments admired The Challenge Season 37 finalist’s stunning photos in the alien bikini.

“Lookin good girl! Just beautiful!” one fan remarked about the IG pictures.

Another fan called Emy a “Gorgeous goddess” due to her latest presentation in the bikini.

“Either one is fine with me,” an individual commented in response to Emy’s “Sweet or Sour” question.

Another fan said “a little bit of both” worked best for them regarding sweet or sour.

On The Challenge, Emy entered the game amongst many rookies trying to advance in the competition alongside returning vets. Due to most castmates liking her, she got along well with the veteran alliance. However, she found herself going into elimination repeatedly.

She won each of her four elimination events to survive in the game and ultimately reached the final. In the final, she finished in third place with teammate Devin Walker.

While fans were hoping to see her return for Season 38, that will likely not be the case. Based on spoilers and rumors about the season filming in Argentina, production dropped Emy and her friend Emanuel Neagu from the cast due to Emy’s controversial performance on X Factor in Romania.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: USA premieres Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.