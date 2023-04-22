The Challenge star Nelson Thomas says he’s ‘back to work’ as he leaves hospital following surgery

Nelson Thomas is out of the hospital and on his road to recovery following a series of surgeries for severe injuries he sustained in his car crash last month.

The Challenge star was involved in a scary accident in Texas where his car wrecked and caught on fire, requiring a heroic rescue by several individuals who saw the flames and stopped to pull him from the vehicle.

He revealed in various updates that he had multiple burns and cuts and significant damage to his leg, requiring a lengthy stay in the hospital and recently a procedure that Nelson described as a “skin muscle graft.”

That procedure arrived after Nelson was rushed to the emergency room to deal with a minor infection in his leg.

On Friday, the 34-year-old Spies, Lies & Allies finalist shared several updates upon leaving the hospital, including an Instagram Story post that showed him in a wheelchair with his leg wrapped up after the procedure.

The words “Back to Work” flashed on the IG Story slide, indicating that he’d have a lengthy rehabilitation process after being released.

Nelson Thomas leaves the hospital after surgery. Pic credit: @_nelsonthomas/Instagram

Along with his photo, Nelson provided a link for the GoFundMe campaign set up by a friend for donations to assist with Nelson’s medical bills. Monsters and Critics previously reported about Nelson’s GoFundMe, which Joel Bell organized after his car accident and hospitalization.

As of this writing, the GoFundMe page shows $55,400 raised of a $200,000 goal, with over 930 donations.

On Friday, Nelson was able to leave the hospital after another lengthy stay and several surgeries. The Challenge star shared an Instagram post showing himself in a wheelchair with one leg wrapped and elevated after his surgery.

He was all smiles, and based on the message in his IG post’s caption, he seems ready to begin his rehabilitation process.

“Today is a good day. I’m finally going home and it feels good. These scars are a constant reminder of how lucky I am to see another day. Now the real work begins….. #mychallenge #4/21/23🙏🏽,” Nelson wrote in his caption.

In several additional slides, Nelson provides a more graphic look at his leg and ankle following the surgeries.

He included a video clip from his hospital bed as a nurse attends to the large dark bandage over an area of his leg. A tube is also connected to the scarred area, with Nelson asking the nurse to apply more spray.

A third slide provides a look at the scarred area, which has several stitches following his surgery, while a fourth slide is a video clip that shows Nelson’s scarred ankle and exposed heel area.

The Challenge star previously revealed his surgery was to perform a “skin muscle graft” to transfer skin between his leg and ankle. In addition, he said they were trying to close up his leg after surgery and treating a minor infection they’d discovered.

Earlier in the week, Nelson shared a heartfelt IG post as he received a hospital visit from his biggest supporter, his mom. He’s mentioned her during previous Challenge seasons as his motivation to win the season and give back to her for all she’s done for him.

“Even on your hardest days, you can always find a reason to smile. Gratefulness is a choice. Choose love. Steer your own journey ❤️,” Nelson shared in his IG caption.

Stars from The Challenge show their support for Nelly T

Many stars from MTV’s The Challenge stopped by Nelson’s latest Instagram carousel post to leave messages of love and support for their friend and castmate.

That included The Godfather Mark Long, as the OG told Nelson he’d be “HALL BRAWLING in no time” and “Rest of the cast better watch the f out.”

Nelson’s Ride or Dies partner Nurys also commented to tell him, “one step towards me bothering you in Austin.”

“Prayers up for a speedy recovery,” wrote MTV Wild’ n Out and The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars alum Justina Valentine.

The Challenge stars showed support for Nelson Thomas on his road to recovery. Pic credit: @_nelsonthomas/Instagram

“You’re strong inside and out! Prayers for you to continue to heal” wrote Nelson’s castmate Jenna Compono.

“my brother you will be back in action in no time,” Jay Starrett commented.

Nelson now has a challenge ahead of him with a lengthy recovery and rehabilitation process, but based on his comment section, he has plenty of people to support him as he heals up.

