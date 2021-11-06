The Challenge star Kam Williams gives update after attending Travis Scott’s Astroworld with Leroy Garrett

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett on The Challenge: Double Agents season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge’s Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett shared an update with fans following the tragic news involving the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival.

Kam and Leroy were in attendance for the third-annual event in their home city of Houston, Texas. A crowd surge and mass panic led to eight deaths and over 300 people getting injured during the event.

Following the news reports, Kam and Leroy provided an update for fans that asked if they were OK after the Astroworld incident.

Kam and Leroy attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

In a series of Instagram Story posts on Friday, November 5, The Challenge: Double Agents finalists Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams shared videos with fans as they attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Leroy shared a few posts of him and Kam during the daytime as they showed off their t-shirts and made their way to the venue for the music festival. In another video clip at night, Kam and Leroy were dancing together as they enjoy the concert.

According to CNN’s report, the music festival, organized by hip-hop star Travis Scott and Live Nation, was sold out, with a crowd of about 50,000 at NRG Park in Houston.

Around 9 p.m. CT, things became chaotic and scary with the crowd. As Travis Scott got on stage, crowd members started to move closer to the front of the stage as he was performing. It ultimately led to a massive crowd surge in which people became trapped, squeezed, and crushed.

Reports suggest that Scott stopped his performance multiple times so security could attend to distressed concert-goers. A surprise appearance by musician Drake, who joined Scott on the stage for his final song, happened ahead of the horrific stampede.

Some people were able to get out of the crowd to safety, while others were stuck and became injured.

More than 300 injured individuals received treatment at a field hospital set up near the venue. There were 23 people taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, and eight of those individuals died, per CNN.

After Friday’s horrific events, the second day of the two-day Astroworld Festival, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled, per ABC 13.

Kam shares update with fans after Astroworld news

Following the news reports about Astroworld, Kam Williams shared an update for fans checking to make sure she and Leroy were safe.

“Thank you all for checking up on us after last night’s Astroworld concert. There were at least 8 deaths & we made it out safe with everyone we went with. Keeping those that didn’t make it and those that are injured in our prayers,” Kam shared in her IG Story slide.

Pic credit: @iamkamiam_/Instagram Story

Kam and Leroy have been in a serious relationship for the past year, after originally meeting on MTV’s The Challenge.

Viewers last saw the couple appear in Season 36, The Challenge: Double Agents. Ahead of the season premiere, Leroy revealed he was officially retiring from The Challenge after the season. He shared the news with his remaining castmates during the final.

Kam is still part of the show. As of now, she appears to be on a small break from The Challenge, with her expected return to MTV’s competition series currently unknown.

The two live together in Houston, with Leroy focused on his barbershop business while Kam is focused on other business opportunities away from reality TV.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.