The Challenge star Casey Cooper welcomes first child with husband, shares photos of her baby

Casey Cooper of Fresh Meat and The Challenge has officially welcomed her first child with her husband, Kyle Toups. On Friday, she showed the world the first images of her new daughter.

As The Challenge: All Stars 2 viewers saw, Casey learned she was pregnant during the filming of the spinoff series, requiring her to leave the show.

Several months later, she’s officially a mom and has shared her newborn’s name, birth details, and photos of her bundle of joy.

Casey Cooper reveals daughter’s birth, shares images of Kinsley

Based on an Instagram post, The Challenge’s Casey Cooper gave birth to Kinsley Lulabelle Toups on Wednesday, March 2. Along with sharing the date of birth and name, Casey revealed that Lulabelle was “6lb 15oz – 18:37 – 20.5 inches” in her caption.

She included an adorable photo series of Lulabelle laying in a basket wrapped in a white wrap featuring flowers and a matching headband. A second photo shows her sleeping with a thumb in her mouth.

Additional photos show the proud mother holding Lulabelle and an image of the bottom of her tiny feet.

Casey left All Stars 2 due to pregnancy

One of the big stories with Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars 2 was Casey learning she was pregnant several episodes into the season. She’d already shown she was capable of manipulating the game in her favor, making power moves with other cast members.

However, she took multiple pregnancy tests, and all turned out positive. A scene during the season featured Casey making a video call home to her then-fiance, Kyle, to let him know the exciting news.

Once production knew of Casey’s pregnancy, she was ruled unable to compete in the season anymore for obvious health reasons. It also brought some controversy, as her teammate, Cohutta Grindstaff, was also forced to leave.

This past Wednesday, Casey shared a selfie on her Instagram at the hospital for the big day.

“Guess what today is 🥳 🎂 👩‍🍼,” Casey wrote in the caption along with a photo of her smiling face.

Many of her castmates jumped into the comments to wish Casey well and extend their early congratulations to the new mother.

“Omg @case_coop I am so happy for you! I can’t wait to meet her!” All Stars 2 winner Jonna Mannion wrote to her castmate.

“Can’t wait to see this beautiful baby,” Brad Fiorenza commented.

“Congrats 🍾🎊🎉 👩🏼‍🍼👨🏻‍🍼!!! Best to Kyle and all the fam Mamma!!! HUGS HUGS HUGS!!!!” Ayanna Mackins told Casey.

Tyler Duckworth also offered congratulations to Casey for her “Pisces baby.”

Casey originally appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Fresh Meat in 2006, where she teamed up with Real World and Challenge star Wes Bergmann. The duo reached the final, finishing in third place overall.

She’d return for other installments of The Challenge, including The Duel, Gauntlet III, and The Ruins. Her return for The Challenge: All Stars 2 on Paramount Plus came after a 13-year absence from the show.

Casey’s discovery that she was pregnant arrived while filming All Stars 2 in August 2021. This past November, Casey shared that she was expecting a “Mini Allstar” on Instagram.

Since filming All Stars 2, Casey officially married Kyle Toups in December and now has baby Kinsley Lulabelle Toups to keep her busy.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.