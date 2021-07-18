The Challenge spoilers: Which All Stars cast members are returning for Season 2?

Cast members from The Challenge: All Stars spinoff season. Pic credit: Paramount+

With The Challenge: All Stars’ first season, viewers saw 22 OGs make their return to compete for big money in Argentina. Yes Duffy ultimately won the season, scoring more points across the various legs of the final to outdo 11 others who made it there.

Many of the returning cast members were fan favorites to win, and now it appears several are returning to possibly take the Season 2 prize money.

Spoilers will follow in this report with the names of the latest cast members “very likely” to appear on The Challenge: All Stars Season 2.

More Challenge: All Stars cast members returning?

Some fans will be happy to learn that two of the OGs from Season 1 were just recently revealed in online spoilers to be joining the All Stars Season 2 cast.

They are Teck “Money” Holmes from Real World: Hawaii and Kendal Sheppard from Road Rules: Campus Crawl. Viewers saw Teck eliminated relatively early, as he was sent home in a close elimination against Nehemiah Clark.

However, Kendal’s fate in the game was a bit different. She won her first two eliminations of the season, one of which was a solo outing against Trishelle Cannatella. The other was a pairs situation where she teamed with Mark Long to defeat the team of Katie Cooley and Laterrian Wallace.

Kendal was chosen as Nehemiah’s partner when he was voted in just ahead of the final. Unfortunately, they came up short against Eric “Big Easy” Banks and Jisela Delgado. That left fans upset, some of whom thought Kendal was robbed of an opportunity to be in the final after a great season.

During Kendal’s return season, she encountered some drama from a few cast members, due to isolating herself from others, and also due to her being a strong competitor. However, things seem to be smoothed over for Kendal with her co-stars, based on their social media shares.

That said, the cast list doesn’t include the individuals that Kendal had drama with, yet, so that could make her a favorite to win the season. It all depends on the format of the competition, though.

Which other Season 1 stars are returning?

Based on the Vevmo forum thread, Kendal and Teck will join three-time Challenge champion Derrick Kosinski and four-time champion Darrell Taylor. Also returning will be Nehemiah Clark, Katie Cooley, and Ruthie Alcaide, based on the forum thread.

Also returning will be finalist Jonna Mannion, who tied for second amongst the women who finished TJ’s final in Argentina. The Real World: Cancun star will get a reunion of sorts, as several of her castmates are also on the rumored list of Season 2 OGs.

They included Jasmine Reynaud, Emilee Fitzpatrick, and Derrick Chavez, all of whom seem “very likely” to appear on the second season of The Challenge spinoff.

There are several of the Season 1 cast members not appearing on the Season 2 list. They include Aneesa Ferreira, Laterrian Wallace, Trishelle Cannatella, Mark Long, Eric “Big Easy” Banks, KellyAnne Judd, Beth Stolarczyk, Alton Williams, Jemmye Carroll, and the first season’s winner, Yes Duffy. Jisela Delgado seems unlikely to return for a second season due to her injury sustained during Season 1.

Based on the spoilers thread, it seems the full cast could be departing for the Season 2 location “around the week of July 20,” so very soon, the final list of cast members may be known.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are currently available on Paramount Plus. Season 2 is TBA for 2021.