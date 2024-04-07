The Challenge spoilers: Season 40 elimination results include several All Stars surprises

Challenge Season 40 looks to be an epic installment of the competition series, as a cast of 40 battles to win money.

Based on recent spoilers, recent eliminations continue to bring some surprising results regarding who is getting eliminated and who sent them home.

The 40 competitors filming in Vietnam include longtime MTV cast members and newcomers from various eras of The Challenge.

Among them are former finalists, show winners, and fan favorites, all of whom are looking to make history with a win.

In the most recent results, several of the cast members from All Stars were involved in eliminations.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge Season 40, which is currently filming in Vietnam.

Two All Stars send home Season 40 competitors

In previous spoilers, Horacio Gutierrez and Emily Schromm were eliminated from Season 40, although it was unknown who eliminated them.

However, an update via @GamerVev on Twitter and the Vevmo spoilers forum has given details about those matchups.

According to GamerVev’s Instagram post, two-time All Stars cast member Tina Barta eliminated Emily from the competition. Emily previously won the Rivals II edition of The Challenge with her partner Paula Meronek.

In Tina’s All Stars spinoff appearances, she failed to reach the final and also gave a win to her opponent, Melinda Collins, in an elimination event. However, there are more cash prizes at stake with Season 40.

A screenshot from an Instagram post revealing potential Season 40 spoilers. Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

In another elimination matchup listed at Vevmo, three-time All Stars competitor Derrick Kosinski proved victorious as he won another elimination event, taking out former finalist Horacio Gutierrez.

Like Tina, Derrick was unsuccessful in winning an All Stars season but is a two-time MTV Challenge winner.

Horacio was appearing in his third installment of The Challenge, following Ride or Dies and Battle For a New Champion. Based on the results, it seems competitors knew he was a threat to win the final, and they needed to get him out early.

Two more All Stars get eliminated from Season 40

According to the Vevmo forum thread, Jonna Mannion, two-time winner of The Challenge: All Stars, has been eliminated from the game. Jonna appeared in the first three All Stars seasons and competed in her first season of MTV’s The Challenge since Battle of the Exes II.

Along with Jonna, Brad Fiorenza, another All Stars cast member, has been ousted from the game. Viewers recently saw Brad return on Battle For a New Champion as one of the 10 mercenaries competing in eliminations.

He’s a former winner of The Challenge: Cutthroat. His last full appearance in an MTV Challenge season was Final Reckoning, where he had that infamous drama involving his then-girlfriend, Britni Thornton.

Other All Stars already ousted from Season 40 include Brandon Nelson, Aneesa Ferreira, Jodi Weatherton, Katie Cooley, KellyAnne Judd, Tony Raines, Leroy Garrett, and Mark Long.

The latest Vevmo forum update brings the total number of eliminations to 16 and the number of remaining cast members to 24.

Johnny Bananas, Jordan Wiseley, Darrell Taylor, Laurel Stucky, Cara Maria Sorbello, Rachel Robinson, and Tori Deal are among the former winners still competing to win another season.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 premieres Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.