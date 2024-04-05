The Challenge Season 40 spoilers: Surprising early elimination arrives for former winners

As The Challenge Season 40 filming occurs in Vietnam, spoilers arrive online regarding which competitors are getting eliminated.

The upcoming season features one of the most impressive casts in recent memory. A star-studded group of 40 individuals will appear at the beginning.

These include multi-time winners, finalists, longtime Challenge stars, and some blasts from MTV’s past.

Due to so many great cast members, fan favorites will leave earlier than expected.

A recent batch of spoilers revealed that a significant star in the competition series got sent home from the game.

This report contains spoilers about MTV’s The Challenge Season 40, including elimination results and cast member names.

Who are the latest eliminations from Season 40?

Spoilers for The Challenge Season 40 format recently revealed the upcoming installment features the best-of-the-best competitors from different eras of MTV’s show.

There are four groups, each from a different era. Based on recent Vevmo forum spoilers, former winners Chris “CT” Tamburello and Emily Schromm are the latest eliminations.

Emily debuted on MTV’s The Real World: D.C. and then appeared in three regular seasons of The Challenge. She reached the final in each but didn’t claim a win until her final regular season, Rivals II, in which she teamed up with Paula Meronek.

Emily returned for MTV’s 2018 spin-off, The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, which she won with CT and Johnny Bananas. On their behalf, their $150,000 in prize money went to various charities of their choice.

CT last appeared in MTV’s The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion as one of the mercenary champs who returned for a single-episode elimination against a main cast member. He took out Asaf Goren and collected $10,000 of the cast’s prize money for his efforts.

His early exit is a major surprise, as he’s the second-winningest competitor in the history of the competition series. CT’s five wins rank just behind Bananas, who has seven.

Who are the favorites to win Season 40?

CT and Emily are the latest to leave the game. They join additional early exits, including Nurys Mateo, Horacio Gutierrez, Mark Long, Amanda Garcia, Leroy Garrett, and Paulie Calafiore.

Even with these eliminations, plenty of worthy contenders looking to add another championship to their resumes remain in the game.

Among them are two-time All Stars winner Jonna Mannion, Ride or Dies winners Tori Deal and Devin Walker, seven-time winner Bananas, and multi-time champion Jordan Wiseley.

Former winners Cara Maria Sorbello, Kaycee Clark, Jenny West, Derrick Kosinski, Rachel Robinson, and Laurel Stucky are also looking to add another win.

Plenty of contenders, including Cory Wharton, Olivia Kaiser, Michele Fitzgerald, Theo Campbell, and Kyland Young, are hungry to win their first-ever season of The Challenge.

Based on details at the Vevmo forum, the Season 40 cast is competing for a share of $1 million at the final. The season’s winners will receive $400,000 each, with second place getting $150,000 each and third place collecting $25,000 each.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 premieres Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.