The Challenge spoilers reveal surprising order of finish for All Stars 5 final

Fans of The Challenge may be shocked to see the order of finish for the All Stars 5 final, which completed filming in Vietnam this month.

Monsters and Critics reported about All Stars 5 winners spoilers within the past several weeks, as one team finished ahead of the other finalists.

The season featured a unique theme and format as cast members partnered with significant rivals based on their history during The Challenge.

Also, All Stars 5 is the first cast for the Paramount+ spin-off to feature reality TV stars who didn’t debut on MTV shows such as Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat.

Among the reality TV shows from which fans will see competitors are CBS’s Big Brother and MTV UK’s Shipwrecked.

This report will contain spoilers for the forthcoming episodes of The Challenge: All Stars 5.

The order of finish is revealed for All Stars 5

Competitors that appeared in the recent All Stars 5 final included Big Brother’s Da’Vonne Rogers with Road Rules star Shane Landrum, Real World star Nicole Zanatta with MTV UK’s Melissa Reeves, and The Real World: San Diego castmates Frank Sweeney and Sam McGinn.

Earlier this week, social media spoilers account @GamerVev revealed how each team performed in the final. According to GamerVev’s updates, Da’Vonne and Shane had an impressive second-place finish.

GamerVev reveals second place for The Challenge: All Stars 5. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

Frank and Sam took third place in the All Stars 5 final, while exes Melissa and Nicole placed fourth overall.

As previously revealed in Vevmo spoilers, Road Rules castmates Steve and Adam Larson won All Stars 5 after their friendship turned sour in their return to The Challenge in All Stars 4. As of this writing, it’s unknown how much prize money each team received.

It’s currently unclear what the All Stars 5 final involved after fans expressed disappointment with the All Stars 4 final.

The Challenge: Free Agents winner Laurel Stucky won the previous spin-off’s final and took home $250,000. Fans showed frustration online over an advantage where Laurel received Stars from eliminated finalists who chose to give them to her.

Former MTV Fresh Meat star and two-time Challenge winner Cara Maria Sorbello finished second, while Steve came in third. Cara and Steve split $50,000 after completing the final.

Additional updates arrived about All Stars 5 drama

Another spoiler account shared rumored “tea” regarding All Stars 5 castmates and their fights or drama.

Based on @Challengeteamtv’s details, some of the feuds during the season include Adam versus Corey Lay, Shane versus Frank, and Nany Gonzalez versus Melissa.

The spoilers account also revealed that despite finishing the final, teammates Shane and Da’Vonne still don’t get along. Frank and Sam also argued throughout filming.

Spoilers about the results. Pic credit: @Challengeteamtv/Twitter

Interestingly, these teams still put their differences aside to reach the All Stars 5 final and finish it, likely due to the significant prize money at stake.

As of this writing, The Challenge and Paramount+ haven’t announced an All Stars 5 premiere date. Meanwhile, fans will begin to see episodes of MTV’s new season, The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, in August.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.