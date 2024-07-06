The Challenge spoilers: Insider reveals ‘messy’ All Stars 5 drama and hookups

Fans might see a lot of drama when The Challenge: All Stars 5 episodes begin airing at a later date.

An insider recently revealed spoilers for the show, including who the All Stars 5 winners are.

More recently, details emerged regarding which cast members were hooking up or fighting with each other during the season.

It would make sense that various cast members would engage in arguments or drama due to the theme of the latest season.

Based on details revealed online, the latest installment of the Paramount+ spin-off features rival teammates working together.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge: All Stars 5, whose premiere date remains unknown.

All Stars 5 could have a lot of ‘messy drama’

According to the spoilers account @GamerVev on Twitter, the next All Stars season could feature plenty of “messy drama.”

GamerVev shared multiple arguments, fights, or feuds between castmates, including Veronica Portillo vs. Nany Gonzalez, and Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran vs. Devin Walker and Shane Landrum.

According to spoilers, returning two-time Challenge champ Ashley Mitchell got into it with castmate Aneesa Ferreira, possibly because they were partners. Ashley and Sylvia Elsrode also got into it with Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Amber Borzotra.

Other feuds or drama occurred involving KellyAnne Judd vs. Sylvia, and Frank Sweeney with his teammate, Sam McGinn. KellyAnne previously feuded with Sylvia and her allies during All Stars 3.

GamerVev also mentioned that Adam Larson had drama with “a lot of the cast.”

Messy spoilers from The Challenge. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

Now, it’s up to the editing team. With the potential for a messy season, much will depend on what the final footage reveals about the important storylines in episodes.

Returning MTV stars were involved in hookups or showmances

At least a few hookups were revealed via All Stars 5 spoilers, with Aneesa and Sam reportedly interested in one another during the spinoff season.

Sam appeared on The Real World: San Diego and, with castmates Frank, Zach Nichols, and Ashley Kelsey, won Battle of the Seasons in 2012.

Another potential hookup or showmance viewers might see during All Stars 5 involves Corey Lay and Shane. Viewers last saw Shane on The Challenge: Final Reckoning, where his partner was Nelson Thomas.

A screenshot of GamerVev’s tweet revealing All Stars 5 hookups. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

Based on GamerVev’s tweet, the showmance situation involving Frank and Corey included some heated arguments that resulted in them being on “bad terms.”

During the upcoming spin-off season, Corey will work with another castmate he was on bad terms with, as his Battle For a New Champion castmate, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, appears on All Stars 5 with him.

Beyond spoilers released online for cast members, a potential theme, and the hookups and fights mentioned above, it’s unknown when to expect All Stars 5. Fans who love the spin-off hope it gets edited and released quicker than All Stars 4, which took at least a year to arrive on Paramount+.

In the meantime, Season 40 of MTV’s The Challenge, featuring 40 cast members from the 39 seasons of the show, should hold fans’ attention.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.