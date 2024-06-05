The Challenge spoilers: Fans react to first elimination during All Stars 5 filming

Fans are sharing their thoughts as the first elimination officially happened during filming for The Challenge: All Stars 5.

Online spoilers revealed the spin-off show’s new cast last month as the competitors departed for Vietnam.

There was a significant change regarding the shows and networks the All Stars 5 cast members came from, as it’s no longer just MTV OGs.

The unique cast seemingly pointed to an intriguing All-Stars format that hasn’t been part of the OG spin-off yet.

It also revealed some cast members reuniting for the show, which many fans seemed quite excited about, but now one individual is out of the game.

This report will contain spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars 5, which will air later on Paramount+.

All Stars 5 spoilers revealed the first elimination

On Wednesday, online spoiler accounts revealed the first All Stars 5 elimination, reducing the cast down by one.

According to the Instagram spoilers account @mtvchallengeinsider, aka @GamerVev on Twitter, Slyvia Elsrode is officially out of the game.

The former Real World: Skeletons star previously appeared in The Challenge: All Stars 3 season, where she joined forces with several castmates, including Kailah Casillas, Tina Barta, and Veronica Portillo.

Sylvia also competed in three seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, reaching the final in The Challenge: Final Reckoning with teammate Joss Mooney.

Former Real World: Skeletons star Sylvia Elsrode returned to The Challenge for All Stars 3. Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

During her time on MTV’s seasons, she was part of an iconic clique called the Lavender Ladies, which featured Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, Shane Landrum, and Marie Roda.

Two of those three castmates, Ashley and Shane, are rumored All Stars 5 cast members, per the online spoilers, but they may be in a different “team” if the format is anything like fans speculated it to be.

Based on the fan speculation that the season features trios of cast members involved in a rivalry or feud, Shane and Ashley could be partnered with their former castmate Da’Vonne Rogers.

The Challenge fans reacted to cast member’s exit from the group

As of this writing, the online spoilers haven’t revealed who eliminated Sylvia from All Stars 5 or what the event was. The voting format is also unknown.

However, The Challenge fans reacted after seeing Sylvia’s elimination revealed in @mtvchallengeinsider’s Instagram post.

“This could be bad for Lavender Ladies losing a number so early.. kinda nervous,” one commenter said regarding the group of friends.

“Nooo Ashley and Shane ‘s number,” another commenter said regarding the allies.

“Sad to see Sylvia leave this early,” another commenter wrote.

Fans of The Challenge weigh in. Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

However, several commenters seemed happy to see the news of Sylvia’s elimination.

“Yes!!!! Now I can watch this season in peace,” one commenter said.

“Flopppp omg I just know Kelly Anne made this happen,” another commenter suggested.

Former Real: World Sydney star KellyAnne Judd is also among the rumored cast members for All Stars 5. She appeared with Sylvia during their All Stars 3 season. During the episodes, Sylvia and her Treehouse allies targeted KellyAnne.

However, Sylvia ended up in the Episode 6 elimination, losing to castmate Nia Moore. Despite the loss on the All Stars 3 spin-off, Sylvia racked up an impressive 5-1 elimination record on her The Challenge seasons on MTV.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.