The Challenge spoilers: Big star revealed for All Stars 5 cast ahead of filming

The Challenge: All Stars 5 begins soon, as cast members are ready to depart for the filming location.

The popular spinoff debuted on Paramount+ several years ago. The first season featured familiar faces from MTV’s past competing on a new version of the competition show. The show has reached Season 4, which is currently airing on Paramount+.

There will be a Season 5. However, spoilers revealed some news that fans weren’t pleased about, as production changed the cast format to include stars from networks besides MTV.

With that, viewers will see some stars from CBS’ Big Brother and Survivor on All Stars 5, as well as a few other newer cast members.

However, a recent update revealed that a major star will join the cast and is among fan-favorite MTV OGs.

This report features potential spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars 5, which will air on Paramount+ at a later date.

Spoilers reveal a significant addition to All Stars 5 cast

When it comes to the greatest of all time in The Challenge, many fans debate that it could be Johnny Bananas or Chris “CT” Tamburello. Those two individuals have a combined 12 seasons won on MTV’s competition series.

Bananas has seven of those wins, while CT has five. Viewers still believe both guys could win several more on The Challenge.

Neither of these cast members has appeared in the All Stars spinoff, but a recent update at a popular forum thread suggests that will change. As of this writing, CT seems to be among the individuals heading to Vietnam for filming.

The five-time MTV Challenge champion last appeared in Season 39, aka Battle For a New Champion, but only as a mercenary. He arrived at The Arena and called out main cast member Asaf Goren for an elimination battle, saving Horacio Gutierrez.

CT eliminated Asaf from the season but didn’t appear with other mercenaries at the Season 39 reunion. However, while away from MTV’s show, CT competed on and won another reality TV show, The Traitors 2 on Peacock, alongside fellow Challenger Trishelle Canatella.

He’s among MTV OGs, having debuted on The Real World: Paris before competing in and winning multiple seasons of MTV’s The Challenge.

Multiple All Stars are returning for Season 5

A previous spoilers update revealed that multi-time finalist Nany Gonzalez would be on All Stars 5. In addition, Amber Borzotra, who won The Challenge: Double Agents with CT, is set to return to compete.

The Vevmo forum thread shared that several OGs from previous All Stars seasons will be on Season 5. Among them is two-time All Stars winner Jonna Mannion, who last appeared in All Stars 3, which she won.

She will be joined by fellow All-Stars KellyAnne Judd, Steve Meinke, Katie Cooley, Aneesa Ferreira, Jay “Gotti” Mitchell, Leroy Garrett, Adam Larson, and Nicole Zanatta.

Steve, Jay, Leroy, Adam, and Nicoll appear as cast members on The Challenge: All Stars 4, which currently has episodes weekly on Paramount+. All four are still in the game and have yet to get eliminated.

Katie, Jonna, KellyAnne, and Aneesa appeared in the debut season of All-Stars. Other cast members include non-OGs Jay Starrett, Josh Martinez, Corey Lay, and Moriah Jadea.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.