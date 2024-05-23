The Challenge’s Zach Nichols says former castmate is ‘ghosting’ him after he reached out to talk

Zach Nichols revealed that his former castmate isn’t replying to him after their time on MTV’s The Challenge.

Zach, a former Real World: San Diego star and winner of Battle of the Seasons, currently hosts the Zach Nichols Podcast alongside his friend Pierre.

In addition to providing their perspectives about the show’s recent episodes, they have guests from The Challenge. Most recently, they’ve included several All Stars 4 cast members.

The podcasters spoke with Nicole Zanatta, Laurel Stucky, and Brandon Nelson from the Paramount+ spin-off show.

During Nicole’s appearance, she spoke about who she felt were her biggest allies on All Stars 4 and named Jay “Gotti” Mitchell as one of them.

However, Nicole mentioned that Jay thought Zach hated him, likely due to their previous season together.

Zach says he’s getting ‘ghosted’ by former castmate

During a recent episode of his podcast, Zach mentioned that he’d been reaching out to Jay to appear on the podcast. However, he hasn’t received any responses.

“He’s been ghosting me for about a month now,” Zach said, chuckling.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, come on the podcast. Let’s mix it up. Let’s have a good sweet time talking about the past, going over old times, talking about this new Jay we’re seeing,” he shared.

Zach Nichols talked about his former castmate on a recent podcast episode. Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

Zach mentioned he even followed Jay on his social media accounts but hasn’t heard back.

“I want him to come on the podcast. I want him to talk about his hiatus he took…what he’s been up to. I wouldn’t mind seeing how he’s doing and talking about what he’s doing right now. He’s killing it,” Zach said regarding Jay’s All Stars 4 success.

He brought up how Nicole said Jay thinks Zach “hated him.” However, Zach said he doesn’t, even though they have another castmate in common: Jenna Compono.

Nicole said Jay thinks Zach still ‘hates’ him

Nicole admitted she still talks to her All Stars 4 castmate Jay “every single day.”

“Jay still thinks that you hate him, which is so wrong,” Nicole told Zach during her time on the podcast.

Zach said he has “no issues” with Jay and even seemed to cringe when he mentioned how he acted during The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II.

The Exes II season featured Zach teamed up with his ex-girlfriend, Real World: Cancun’s Jonna Mannion. That’s also when he met Jenna, who teamed up with her ex and fellow rookie, Jay.

While Zach and Jonna got eliminated by Jordan Wiseley and his teammate, Sarah Rice, Jenna, and Jay went to the finals. Unfortunately, that featured the most infamous highlight of Jay’s Challenge career, as he wouldn’t consume a fish guts drink, resulting in his and Jenna’s disqualification from the final.

Everyone knows how host TJ Lavin feels about quitters, too. However, he welcomed him back as part of the All Stars 4 cast, and Jay is performing pretty well so far.

Even though Jay is Jenna’s ex, Zach seems like he’ll be amicable with him years later and wouldn’t mind him being on the podcast to tell his story. Time will tell if Jay responds or keeps ghosting the castmate he thinks “hates” him.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.