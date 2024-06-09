The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 5 slammed for rumored partner pairing and elimination

The Challenge fans expressed their disapproval of a partner pairing after seeing recent spoilers for All Stars 5.

The next installment of the Paramount+ spinoff is currently filming in Vietnam. It features a unique cast and potential format never seen on All Stars before.

The latest competitors include several former Big Brother stars and an HBO reality TV show star who competed in The Challenge.

After learning about the cast, fans expressed outrage since it no longer includes only MTV OGs from Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat.

Some spoilers excited fans about what was to come after seeing several iconic stars and former winners returning to The Challenge. However, the latest update left some fans calling All Stars 5 the “worst season” ever.

This report will contain spoilers for The Challenge: All Stars 5, which will air on Paramount+ later.

All Stars 5 spoilers show two more MTV stars’ eliminations

According to a popular online spoilers forum and generally reliable spoiler account, @GamerVev on Twitter, two veteran Challenge stars are out of the game.

The biggest of those two eliminations brought backlash from fans who checked out the spoilers account. Following spoilers of a big return to The Challenge, Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell is eliminated from All Stars 5.

A screenshot below shows the post from @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram revealing the spoiler.

According to a Vevmo forum spoilers thread, another elimination revealed at the same time indicated that All Stars competitor and longtime MTV Challenge star Aneesa Ferreira is also out.

Aneesa last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies, where she and her partner, Jordan Wiseley, reached the final. Based on that theme, many fans felt Aneesa should’ve been with someone else. She initially was, until her partner went home early, and Jordan was available to team with Aneesa.

Jordan’s former The Real World: Portland castmate, Nia Moore, shared that she was supposed to be Jordan’s partner for that show but had a medical situation that prevented her from doing so.

The Challenge insider and fans slammed All Stars 5 over bizarre pairing of castmates

As one might imagine, fans of Ashley weren’t happy to see her eliminated this early during the filming for All Stars 5.

However, GamerVev’s revelation that “production” paired Ashley and Aneesa as rivals seems particularly upsetting for fans.

“Pairing Ashley with Aneesa (who she doesn’t even have a rivalry with) on her return season is NASTY work by production,” GamerVev wrote.

“I will literally not watch this. Ashley and Amanda [Garcia] deserve better,” a commenter said.

Another tagged @thechallenge and told them: “YOUR BRAND WILL NEVER THRIVE. YOUR SHOW WILL ALWAYS BE SEEN AS AMERICA’S TWO HUNDRED FIFTH SPORT.”

“This is so nasty,” another said, and another commented, “Worst season ever!!!!!!”

As of this writing, it’s unclear who the pairs are for All Stars 5, but spoilers may reveal that later.

Ashley, a two-time MTV Challenge winner, last appeared on the network in Spies, Lies & Allies but was disqualified from the show due to an unaired altercation involving a castmate.

Since then, she has been on hiatus and living away from the United States. However, spoilers showing her return brought a lot of excitement as fans were rooting for her to reach another final.

However, as one fan mentioned, her return for All Stars 5 likely opens the door for her to return to another season, potentially on MTV.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.