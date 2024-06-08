The Challenge: All Stars 5 spoilers reveal three more OGs got eliminated from unique format

The Challenge: All Stars 5 filming is underway, and four eliminations have already occurred to oust OGs from the show.

The latest Challenge spoilers arrived from an insider while cast members compete in Vietnam for a substantial cash prize.

The new season has a unique cast and format, which has led to some unique early results for the eliminations.

Previous versions of All Stars featured only MTV OGs from Fresh Meat, Road Rules, and Real World. Kam Williams on All Stars 4 became the first Are You The One? star to go on the spinoff.

However, All Stars 5 brought in some cast members from other shows and networks that appeared on The Challenge, including non-MTV shows like CBS’ Big Brother.

Three more OGs eliminated from All Stars 5 season

Earlier this week, Challenge spoilers revealed that former Real World star and Challenge finalist Sylvia Elsrode got eliminated from All Stars 5. Now, three more individuals have also exited the game.

According to the Twitter spoilers account @GamerVev, Jonna Mannion might be the biggest elimination of the early results. The former Real World: Cancun star is a two-time All Stars winner, seizing her first victory on All Stars 2 with MJ Garrett. She followed it up with a solo win on All Stars 3, while Wes Bergmann won for the men’s side.

A Twitter screenshot from early All Stars 5 spoilers. Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

According to the Vevmo forum, Jonna’s former All-Stars castmates, Real World: San Francisco’s Beth Stolarczyk and Real World: Sydney’s KellyAnne Judd, are also eliminated. KellyAnne is a former All-Stars finalist, and both she and Beth competed on several seasons of the spinoff.

Unique cast and theme for All Stars 5 brought early elimination format

As of this writing, it’s unclear how the elimination format works. However, all three cast members eliminated are women, likely due to there being more women than men in the cast.

Based on the cast’s set-up, fans speculated about a unique theme featuring three-person teams in a rivalry triangle. For example, a team may feature Da’Vonne Rogers, Shane Landrum, and Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell. Da’Vonne had heated arguments with Shane and Ashley during their previous Challenge season as castmates.

Another team may feature newer Challenge stars Corey Lay, Melissa Reeves, and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, who feuded on MTV’s Battle For a New Champion.

Since the teams appear to feature one man and two women, there’s early speculation that eliminating the guy from the three-person team creates a disadvantage for daily challenges.

However, details are still arriving from insiders and spoiler accounts as the show films. The spoilers should describe the format and eliminations more extensively in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, cast members still vying for the win in Vietnam include former winners Ashley, Amber Borzotra, and Devin Walker, as well as Challenge stars Melissa, Big T, and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.