The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies sneak peek reveals Episode 4 mission with rookies fed up with veteran alliance’s plan

Cast members of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies watch from the shore during Episode 4 mission. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4, competitors will again be vying to win the daily mission and gain power as The Agency.

One team, in particular, has a target on their back, following three consecutive episodes of rookie cast members getting eliminated. That all-rookie team also has had enough of the vets’ strategy, so a win is crucial.

A preview for Season 37, Episode 4, has now arrived, giving some insight into the emotions during the latest daily challenge, with teams speaking about what needs to be done ahead of deliberation.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies mission revealed

In the latest mission for Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 4, Undercover Comms, the players will work as pairs to relay codes to one another and eliminate the other teams.

One teammate will be hanging under a large rig suspended 35 feet above the water. Their teammates will be back on land, awaiting their partner to relay codes via a walkie-talkie.

The codes will correspond with numbers on an answer key hidden amongst the rocks near the shore area. Once the agents have recovered the right codes, they’ll use them to unlock boxes to get a detonator.

That detonator allows them to choose to deactivate any team. That individual will drop 35 feet down into the water below. TJ reveals if a team is fast enough and has already taken out two teams, they can go after the silver detonator. That allows them to deactivate all remaining teams.

The team that does that the fastest will become The Agency, which saves them from elimination. It also gives them the power to send in one man and one woman at the elimination.

Having to hang upside down over the water immediately brings concerns for rookie Hughie Maughan. His partner, Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, tells him to get his “a** up there.” Hughie obliges but isn’t happy about it, screaming as he hangs from the rig.

Check out the mission preview below, including comments from veteran Devin Walker about which team they’re all gunning for. It’s probably no surprise that it’s an all-rookie pair.

Rookies have had enough of vets’ strategy

Based on the sneak preview, the wisest strategy for the veterans is to target the all-rookie team of Michele Fitzgerald and Corey Lay. Aneesa even mentions “it’s planned” to go for Michele. So it looks like all vets will have the common goal of trying to deactivate her and her teammate as soon as possible.

“Corey L and Michele can’t win today’s mission, or it will absolutely botch everything we’ve been working for,” Devin explains in a confessional segment.

If they win the mission, it will “force the headquarters to vote in a non-rookie-rookie team,” which is something the vets “just can’t have.”

However, Michele and Corey have had enough of that weekly game plan from the vets, as they used some strong words in a confessional ahead of the mission.

“I’m a little sick where everybody’s coming for the rookies,” Michele says in a segment alongside Corey L, adding, “It’s gotten old. It’s time for the vets to start going down in the ring.”

Her partner Corey agrees with that notion, having won with Michele in the Episode 1 elimination. He then escaped being tossed into elimination in Episode 3, as it was a woman vs. woman event based on rookie Tommy Sheehan leaving due to medical DQ.

“They’re playing a very scared game, and if we are The Agency, we are gonna f**k that up,” Corey reveals, saying if it’s up to them, they’ll have “four vets in The Lair.”

The rookies seem to have the right attitude with trying to win but may find that the numbers are now overwhelmingly stacked against them in a mission of this nature. Viewers will get to see how it unfolds when Episode 4 debuts on Wednesday, September 1 on MTV.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.