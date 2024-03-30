The Challenge Season 40 spoilers reveal 10 players eliminated and matchup details

The Challenge Season 40 cast has officially dropped by one-fourth of the original number of competitors.

As of this writing, 10 eliminations have occurred, and some of the individuals ousted from the game are former champions, finalists, and fan favorites.

Online spoilers continue to paint a picture suggesting the possibility of a large alliance running the game again.

While spoilers have yet to reveal all 10 elimination matchups, four were spoiled, and one featured a battle between two recent rivals.

Both were classic elimination events, which should excite many fans about the upcoming season.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge Season 40 filming in Vietnam.

Spoilers reveal more of The Challenge Season 40 eliminations

Based on the latest online spoilers, two more players are eliminated from Season 40, and one is a former champion.

According to the Vevmo forum thread, former Road Rules: X-Treme star Jodi Weatheron has been sent home by another competitor.

She appeared in three of MTV’s The Challenge seasons and won her last two: The Gauntlet II and The Duel.

Jodi recently appeared in The Challenge: All Stars 2 and returned for The Challenge: World Championship spinoff on Paramount+.

In addition to Jodi’s elimination, former Vendettas finalist Tony Raines is also out. Tony, a cast member from MTV’s Real World: Skeletons, is set to appear on The Challenge: All Stars 4 in April.

As of this writing, it’s unclear how these competitors got eliminated. They join other eliminated players, including Amanda Garcia, Leroy Garrett, Mark Long, Paulie Calafiore, Katie Cooley, KellyAnne Judd, and Nurys Mateo.

A look at the remaining competitors on Season 40 of The Challenge after 10 eliminations. Pic credit: @GamerVev/X

Rivals battled it out in a classic elimination event

With 10 players out of the game already, some fans might have believed purges were happening during daily challenges. However, four of the elimination events and matchups are known.

Based on details at the Vevmo forum thread, Nurys was defeated by her Battle For a New Champion rival, Olivia Kaiser, in a Hall Brawl. That should present an intriguing early storyline for the show.

Viewers saw Nurys win back-to-back eliminations in Season 39, including one where she defeated James Lock and Olivia. Following her second-straight elimination win, host TJ Lavin revealed she and her castmates at the house had qualified for the final.

For the men, a Hall Brawl featured Theo Campbell defeating Paulie to send him home early from the show.

Meanwhile, there were also two Balls In events for elimination battles. Nia Moore defeated Amanda in one of them, while Tony defeated Leroy in the other.

Based on the above, it seems like The Challenge Season 40 isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to using classic eliminations. In MTV’s Season 39, viewers saw very few physical head-to-head battles and mostly puzzles for the eliminations.

The matchup results also reveal a bit more about the season’s format, at least for the early portion, as competitors from the same era have to compete against each other in the eliminations.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 premieres Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount+.