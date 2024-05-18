The Challenge Season 40 spoilers: Finalists’ order of finish and prize money breakdown

The Challenge Season 40 recently wrapped up filming in Vietnam, crowning its newest champions for the competition series.

The champions had to survive through the season of daily challenges, eliminations, and the sometimes stressful social and political aspects of the game.

Based on online spoilers, eight finalists competed for the grand prize money and the right to be called Challenge champions.

While only two individuals could become the winners, other finalists competed hard and received prize money for finishing the final.

Several first-time finalists competed, achieving an impressive finish in their first attempts to win the show.

This report contains spoilers from The Challenge 40, which MTV should announce later this year.

Several finalists had brilliant returns to The Challenge

As Monsters and Critics reported, recent spoilers revealed the winners of Season 40. Add another championship to the lists for Jordan Wiseley and Rachel Robinson. Jordan has won four MTV Challenges and the World Championship spin-off, while Rachel has won four MTV Challenges.

Total Madness winner Jenny West for the women and The Real World: Cancun’s Derek Chavez finished second. It was Derek’s first appearance in the final, marking a brilliant return to the MTV show. He’s been recently featured in the All Stars spin-offs but has had less success.

Seven-time Challenge winner Johnny Bananas and former Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald were in third place. Like Derek, Michele made her first appearance in the final after missing out on it in Season 39.

The fourth-place finishers were Ride or Dies winner Tori Deal and Big Brother star Kyland Young. Kyland was the only other new finalist after failing to reach the final in Season 39.

How much was the prize money for Season 40?

According to the Vevmo forum post’s spoilers, the total prize pool for The Challenge 40 was $1 million divided between first, second, and third place. Winners Jordan and Rachel earned the most with $400,000 each.

The second-place contestants, Jenny and Derek, each won $75,000 of the prize money. For third place, Bananas and Michele each claimed $25,000.

Unfortunately, the fourth-place contestants did not receive any money for their efforts. Tori’s been there and won before, but it likely gave Kyland experience should he choose to compete in future seasons.

By comparison, Season 39 winner Emanuel Neagu received $250,000 of the cast’s prize pool. Runner-up Nurys Mateo claimed $60,000, and third-place contestant Corey Lay won $30,000.

It’s unknown if any contestants won other prizes during the season. In past seasons, viewers have seen random daily challenges with a cash prize attached, so it’s always possible more money was involved.

As for when viewers can expect to see the premiere of Season 40, one would think it could arrive a few months after All Stars 4 concludes. Stay tuned as MTV will likely release details for the upcoming season, including the official cast and premiere date.

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.