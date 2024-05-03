The Challenge Season 40 spoilers: Fans react to show’s final 12 competitors

Based on The Challenge Season 40 spoilers, there have been some surprising elimination results and remaining competitors.

That includes several multi-time champions ousted from the game and several cast members remaining who have yet to win a final.

In Season 39, viewers saw a first-time winner as Emanuel Neagu won Battle For a New Champion.

The season before that, Ride or Dies, featured new winners Tori Deal and Devin Walker, who won their first season after appearing in multiple finals.

With Season 40, a first-time winner might emerge if a former champion doesn’t add another title to their Challenge accolades.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge Season 40 filming in Vietnam.

The Challenge Season 40 has 12 competitors left

As of this writing, Season 40 spoilers updated at a forum post revealed that two more competitors are done in their quests to win the season.

Based on Vevmo’s update, Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell were the latest to leave the show through purge or elimination.

Both are former finalists who have yet to win a season of MTV’s The Challenge, and they won’t win Season 40.

With Theo and Olivia’s exits, there are now 12 competitors in the game. For the men, they include Johnny Bananas, the show’s winningest competitor, and three-time MTV Challenge winner Jordan Wiseley.

With them are several individuals who have never won a final, including Josh Martinez and Kyland Young. Neither has participated in a final on The Challenge. Additional men competing for the win are multi-time finalist Cory Wharton and All Stars 4’s Derek Chavez.

For the women, many viewers will be happy that Cara Maria Sorbello is still hunting for a third Challenge championship. Joining her are former winners Rachel Robinson, Tori Deal, Jenny West, and Aviv Melmed, who won her only appearance on The Challenge.

Former Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald has yet to reach a Challenge final and is still in the competition. Time will tell if this is finally her season to add a Challenge victory to her reality TV wins.

Fans react to remaining competitors in Season 40 spoilers

As one might expect, fans have mixed reactions to seeing which competitors are still alive in the game for Season 40. Many called out specific competitors for not being eliminated yet or celebrated others for surviving potential eliminations.

An Instagram post from superfan and insider @mtvchallengeinsider, aka GamerVev, asked fans to comment on who they wanted in their final four.

One commenter suggested that “Michele has cemented her legend status” by getting as far as she has on Season 40 of The Challenge and Survivor.

Another individual said they’d “be happy” to see “Josh, Tori and Michele get eliminated” from the competition.

“Why is Josh still there lol,” a commenter asked about the former Big Brother star, while another suggested this will be Cara Maria’s third win for her Challenge career.

Fans of The Challenge weigh in. Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Cara Maria previously won during MTV’s The Challenge: Vendettas and Rivals II seasons. She hasn’t competed on a season since MTV’s War of the Worlds 2 but returned as a mercenary in Season 39. Cara is featured in the All Stars 4 spin-off season cast, currently airing on the Paramount+ streaming platform.

As mentioned, Josh, a former Big Brother winner, has yet to reach a final while competing in The Challenge.

Viewers have seen him come close in MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies and CBS’ The Challenge: USA 2, but he ultimately lost in eliminations to Kyle Christie and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat. Will he become the second Big Brother star to add a Challenge win to his achievements in reality TV?

The Challenge: All Stars 4 airs on Wednesdays on Paramount+.