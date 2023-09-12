The Challenge Season 39 teaser trailer reveals ‘legends will fall’ with release date and potential cast 

A new era of The Challenge is on the way, as MTV’s longtime competition series will bring out Season 39.

The 39th season will look to crown a first-time champion based on a teaser trailer that dropped Tuesday featuring glimpses of competitors but no names given.

A ticking clock is heard as intense music and sound effects play over a slideshow of cast members in action during daily challenges and eliminations.

Some of those challenges involve many outdoor elements that viewers have come to expect, such as underwater dives, muddy tackling, and hanging on for dear life.

While competitors aren’t shown specifically, Season 39’s title is revealed as The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, suggesting former champs won’t be competing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A familiar voice is also heard when longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin announces the title and release date, which arrives soon in just over a month.

Who’s in The Challenge: Battle For A New Champion cast?

Not much is provided regarding who will be competing in Season 39. However, it appears that there won’t be any former champions in the cast. A few individuals may have also identified their involvement.

The trailer raises a question about which “legends will fall,” although it could refer to individuals who have been on The Challenge for many seasons without ever winning. Some have been to multiple finals without a win.

As of this report, host TJ Lavin seems to be the only recognizable cast member from the trailer. However, a few individuals who have competed on The Challenge dropped by the comment section.

Among those commenting on the Instagram trailer post were Wes Bergmann, Corey Lay, and Kyland Young. While Wes is a multi-time Challenge champion, Corey and Kyland have not won the show.

Corey appeared in Season 37, Spies, Lies & Allies. Kyland, a former Big Brother contestant, was among the CBS reality TV stars in The Challenge: USA’s debut season. While their comments don’t confirm they’re in the Season 39 cast, they seem to suggest it.

Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

Monsters and Critics previously reported Season 39 cast spoilers for those fans interested in an early look.

Keep in mind a few cast members may or may not be part of the official cast since they were early spoilers.

In addition, other spoilers revealed an interesting twist for the Season 39 cast, which could make things interesting.

The show will seek to crown the next champion of MTV’s show, following in the footsteps of Ride or Dies winners Devin Walker and Tori Deal.

When and where to watch The Challenge Season 39

The Challenge Season 39’s premiere episode officially arrives on Wednesday, October 25, at 8/7c. Viewers will find the show back on its longtime network, MTV.

Based on that, it’s believed it will air once per week, rather than twice a week, like CBS’ recent spinoff, The Challenge: USA 2.

The Challenge: USA 2 has aired on CBS for over a month, with Paramount+ also streaming the episodes. Based on IMDB’s episode listing, USA 2 is expected to conclude with Episode 12 on October 5.

As of this writing, it hasn’t been revealed if Paramount+ will have streaming of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion.

More trailers and promotional content will likely arrive for the buildup to Season 39, as fans anticipate which of their favorite cast members might compete for the crown.

The Challenge Season 39 premieres Wednesday, October 25 at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.