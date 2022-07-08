The Challenge Season 38 spoilers reveal latest elimination results and final four teams

Cast members from The Challenge watch as an elimination event takes place. Pic credit: MTV

TJ Lavin’s final is right around the corner for The Challenge Season 38, which is currently filming in Argentina. Based on the latest spoilers, another elimination has taken place, sending home another team from the show.

Those spoilers have also revealed just eight cast members are remaining, so it seems they’re close to participating in the final for big prize money.

Spoilers will follow in this report for the upcoming 38th season of The Challenge, set to begin on MTV later this year.

Another team eliminated from The Challenge 38

The Challenge Season 38 started filming weeks ago in Argentina with a cast featuring returning veterans and rookie players and a rumored title of Ride or Die.

The show’s theme features pairs that are strong allies. These were teams such as brother-sister, husband-wife, family members, or close friends.

Just like Spies, Lies & Allies, there have been daily challenges and eliminations to reduce the field of competitors. Along the way, former champions have been sent home, including Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, Darrell Taylor, Veronica Portillo, and Laurel Stucky.

Based on the latest spoilers at the Vevmo forum, veteran Nelson Thomas and his teammate, rookie Nurys Mateo, have been eliminated. It’s unknown which team eliminated them or what the specific event was.

Nelson appeared in MTV’s 37th season of the show Spies, Lies & Allies, where he reached the final as part of the strong veteran alliance. However, he lost in an elimination event during Day 2 to Kyle Christie. Nurys, 27, is a former cast member from Are You The One? Season 6.

Four teams remain for The Challenge Season 38

After the latest elimination, it’s down to only four teams competing in The Challenge Season 38, with some strong competitors remaining. Four have won at least one season of the show, while others have reached multiple finals.

Leading the way is Johnny Bananas, a seven-time Challenge champion, along with his teammate, veteran competitor Nany Gonzalez, who has yet to win.

Spies, Lies & Allies finalists Devin Walker and Tori Deal are still in the game, trying to claim their first-ever Challenge win. Fessy Shafaat is also still there, looking to win his first final, alongside teammate Moriah Jadea, an Instagram model and influencer.

Another individual looking to win for the first time is Aneesa Ferreira. Her original teammate was her friend James Simon. However, he was sent home by production after the cast’s second quarantine, and three-time Challenge champ Jordan Wiseley arrived as Aneesa’s replacement teammate.

Two recent winners are also still there, vying for a second win. Spies, Lies & Allies winner Kaycee Clark is teamed with her brother Kenny Clark, while Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra is there with boyfriend Chauncey Palmer.

The final will likely start very soon, with the potential for another elimination during the event, similar to Spies, Lies & Allies and the recent final for The Challenge: All Stars 3.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA episodes air Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.