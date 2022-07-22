The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Final four teams remain after tough competitor eliminated

TJ Lavin will oversee daily challenges and eliminations for The Challenge Season 38. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers continue to hit the internet, with results arriving for every elimination as the show films in Argentina.

Based on the latest elimination results, a former finalist has been ousted from the game, just ahead of potentially reaching yet another final in his Challenge career.

That finalist has a bit of a controversial and polarizing history, which could have fans happy to see him out of the game again.

The elimination of his team has also left four teams remaining to compete in TJ Lavin’s final, which typically awards winners a share of $1 million in prize money.

The remaining teams include several former champions and finalists and a rookie duo that seems to have made a name for themselves on MTV’s competition series.

Remember that this report will include spoilers for the upcoming 38th season of The Challenge with the names of the eliminated competitors and potential finalists.

Former Challenge finalist sent home via Season 38 elimination

Spoilers for The Challenge Season 38 eliminations have arrived since filming started weeks ago and have already revealed some of the former champs and finalists ousted from the game.

Among the early exits were The Challenge: Dirty 30 and All Stars 3 finalist, Kailah Casillas, and The Challenge: War of the Worlds winner, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran. Opponents eliminated them along with their respective teammates, Kailah’s husband, Sam Bird, and Turbo’s rumored girlfriend, influencer Tamara Alfaro.

It’s now much deeper into the game, and the field of competitors has seen another strong finalist eliminated. According to The Challenge superfan and insider GamerVev, @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, Fessy Shafaat is out of Season 38.

Fessy, who reached the first two finals in his Challenge career, was teamed up with rookie Moriah Jadea, a model and Instagram influencer.

Last season saw Fessy working with the dominant veteran alliance. For most of his season, he teamed with rookie Esther Agunbiade from Big Brother Nigeria. While Fessy seemed on pace to reach a third-straight final in his Challenge career, he was involved in an altercation with castmate Josh Martinez.

Following Fessy’s smush to Josh’s face, he got disqualified for the season due to making physical contact with a castmate.

As of this report, it’s unknown which team was responsible for eliminating Fessy and Moriah, although the remaining teams give only a handful of potential options.

Remaining teams include former champs

With Fessy and Moriah out of the game, just four teams (eight players) remain who could potentially compete in TJ Lavin’s final. According to a Vevmo forum update, they include seven-time champion Johnny Bananas with Nany Gonzalez and three-time champ Jordan Wiseley with Aneesa Ferreira.

There are also Spies, Lies & Allies finalists Devin Walker and Tori Deal, and the rookie team of Horacio Gutierrez (Exatlon Telemundo) with his friend Olivia Kayser (Love Island).

As viewers have seen in recent seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and Paramount Plus’ All Stars, eight competitors started the finals.

However, All Stars 3 and The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies featured a set of eliminations on the second day of the final, ousting two more individuals from the game.

That could be on the way for Season 38, so stay tuned for more spoiler results to see who else may get eliminated and who wins it all in Argentina.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.