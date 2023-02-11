The Challenge Season 38 finale trailer: Ride or Dies winners to arrive in Episode 19

The Challenge Season 38 finale will arrive with Episode 19, as two Ride or Dies winners will officially be crowned, receiving their share of major prize money.

Getting to the finish will be no easy feat, as host TJ Lavin revealed at the start of the final that it would be a 100-hour event for the competitors.

Through two episodes, viewers have seen teams hit by difficult injuries, which cost at least one team their chance at winning the final and seriously hindered another.

There have also been checkpoints involving a disgusting swamp swim, an insanely large amount of food, and competitors having to move cars that were missing their motors.

A trailer for Ride or Dies Episode 19 arrived following the 18th episode and showed footage from the grand finale of the latest Challenge season.

This report will contain spoilers from The Challenge Season 38, including the names of the remaining finalists and their situations.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 19 trailer reveals the end of the final

In a teaser trailer for Episode 19, viewers see some of what’s on the way for TJ’s final as it wraps up in Argentina. Competitors have already been through over 60 hours of grueling tasks with just a bit of time to rest in tents so they could recover.

“Welcome to the finale Zone, everyone, where one pair’s journey comes to an end,” TJ reveals in part of the trailer.

There’s footage showing some of the finalists riding in a helicopter, possibly ready to parachute out. It’s daytime, and a field with marked spots is shown below the chopper as it flies over.

Competitors are later shown in their Challenge gear at nighttime as they run through what looks to be a cornfield maze. Interestingly, there are also some lit-up spots on the competitors, which gives them a glow-in-the-dark look.

In the middle of the cornfield, there’s also a large bright structure with glowing pink and purple lights and The Challenge sign in bright white.

“A million dollars is on the line,” someone yells, and another loud voiceover comes from Nany Gonzalez telling Johnny Bananas to stop yelling at her.

The footage then shows competitors competing in potential eliminations within that Challenge Zone structure at the cornfield. One looks like a recreation of Horacio’s elimination event he won against Kenny Clark.

Another elimination show is Balls In. It’s unknown which individuals are competing, but Nany could be going against Aneesa Ferreira.

There’s more yelling and scenes showing competitors racing through the cornfield. An on-screen countdown timer quickly counts down the hours to zero as TJ says, “You are a Challenge champion.”

Three teams are competing to win the Ride or Dies final

As the finale arrives for the Ride or Dies season, just three duos are competing to win that $1 million in prize money. As Episode 18 concluded, Nany and Bananas had taken over the lead due to their abilities in that pasta, bread, and ice cream buffet, which required competitors to down a large amount of food.

They took the lead over from Devin Walker and Tori Deal, who had been leading for most of the final. Also competing is the team of Aneesa and three-time Challenge champion Jordan Wiseley, although an injury has hindered the pair.

Aneesa rolled her ankle in Episode 17, which slowed her and Jordan down. However, she hasn’t quit and continues to give it her best effort despite having a seriously purple ankle that was bandaged up in Episode 18.

The final began with four teams, as rookies Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutierrez also qualified. However, Olivia’s unfortunate injury while trying to fire a giant slingshot resulted in a medical disqualification, ending her and Horacio’s attempts to win the final as rookies.

Viewers can watch the grand finale of MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies on Wednesday, February 15.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.