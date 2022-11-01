The Challenge Season 38, Episode 4 sneak peek features Faysal Shafaat getting cozy with castmate

Faysal Shafaat during a confessional interview for The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 38, Episode 4 will feature a variety of storylines apart from the game itself, including Faysal Shafaat’s pursuit of at least one castmate.

In Episode 3, viewers saw Faysal reveal he was dropping his “Fessy” nickname as far as his Challenge gear. However, castmate Johnny Bananas indicated that “Messy Fessy” was still in full effect.

That was evident during the episode, as footage revealed him getting cozy with four castmates, including several Ride or Dies rookies.

Based on a sneak peek of the fourth episode, Faysal and one of his rookie castmates may “turn up the heat” regarding their showmance.

That individual has been up for potential elimination several times, so getting cozy with the veteran cast member could be part of their plan to stay safe in The Challenge.

This report will contain spoilers through the fourth episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies season.

The Challenge’s Faysal gets cozy with Ride or Dies rookie

On Tuesday, @thechallenge dropped a brand new sneak preview for the upcoming Ride or Dies Episode 4, with Faysal under the spotlight. In the video clip, Season 38 cast members are gathered around a campfire, and Faysal’s getting to know rookie Colleen Schneider better.

“I think Colleen is still trying to figure me out. You know, initially, she was drawn to me a little bit, but she also is playing the game. For me, coming off two back-to-back losses in the final, I’m not really looking for love, but I know it usually smacks me in the face every season,” he says in a confessional interview.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Based on her confessional interview comments, Colleen seems to have warmed up to The Challenge vet more.

“It’s so hard to build a deep connection to the veterans, but I really like Fessy. He makes a lot of compliments. He says I’m ‘wifey type,'” Colleen says, laughing.

After spending some time with castmates around a campfire outside, scene footage shows Faysal carrying Colleen to her bed, with the rookie giggling the whole time.

All of that brings a funny reaction from Colleen’s Ride or Dies teammate Kim Tranka in his confessional interview.

‘Messy Fessy’ pursuing multiple Ride or Dies castmates?

During Ride or Dies Episode 3, there was a segment with Bananas talking about Messy Fessy’s latest escapades during the early part of the season.

Bananas brings up two rookies, Colleen and Big Brother star Analyse Talavera, as women Faysal is pursuing. Faysal talked about his pursuits during parts of the episode. Colleen even mentioned to her teammate Kim that she could try to use her situation with Fessy to keep them out of elimination.

It’s also revealed that Faysal’s been having cuddling sessions with two other castmates. Footage during the episode showed Michele Fitzgerald and Laurel Stucky both in bed with the former Big Brother star.

Meanwhile, Laurel seems interested in another rookie, Horacio Gutierrez, and based on the Episode 4 teaser trailer, that showmance may also continue moving along in Episode 4. The trailer also teased some trust issues involving Horacio’s teammate, Olivia Kaiser.

A synopsis for Episode 4 of Ride or Dies also indicates that some of the at-risk competitors will plot an “elaborate plan” to keep themselves safe.

It should be interesting to see if these connections between rookies and veteran competitors will help them in the game or end up hurting them.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.