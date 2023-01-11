The Challenge Season 38, Episode 14 sneak peek: Aneesa Ferreira speaks to Tori about Jordan situation

Aneesa Ferreira appears in The Challenge: Ride or Dies season. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Ride or Dies has featured one couple under the spotlight for much of the season, as Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley have been dealing with a broken relationship.

The formerly-engaged couple began to rekindle things when Jordan made a surprising return to The Challenge several episodes into the season.

He arrived as Aneesa Ferreira’s teammate, who also happens to be one of his ex-fiancee Tori’s best friends on the show and outside of it.

Jordan and Tori’s situation seemed to be going smoothly until Jordan started exploring his interest in castmate Nurys Mateo, leading to Tori becoming hurt and lashing out at Jordan.

That led to tough situations in The Challenge house, including several blowups, and even brought a surprising vote from Jordan at The Zone when he chose to go against Tori’s wishes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Based on a sneak peek for Ride or Dies Episode 14, the fallout continues with Aneesa caught in the middle between her friend and teammate.

Ride or Dies Episode 14 sneak peek clip reveals upcoming scenes

With The Challenge: Ride or Dies season, everyone originally started the season partnered up with a teammate with whom they have a special bond. Tori started the season with Devin Walker, while Jordan arrived with Aneesa.

While the pairs competed for the first half of the season, that changed at the midseason point when two large teams were drafted by daily challenge winners Fessy Shafaat and Moriah Jadea. Those teams split all the Ride or Dies teammates apart onto opposite sides.

Tori and Aneesa ended up on a team together, while Jordan was on the opposite team. That’s led to them having to vote based on their team’s interest, and not necessarily their Ride or Dies’ partner’s or, in the case of Tori and Jordan, one another’s.

In the Episode 14 sneak peek clip, Tori questions whether she might hear Jordan say her name for elimination at The Zone should her team lose. Aneesa tells her she doesn’t believe so, based on a hunch that he wouldn’t do that.

“In this game, you have to separate real life and the game, but being in this game with Tori is very difficult,” Jordan shares in a confessional during the clip.

While speaking with Aneesa, Tori insists that she and Jordan need to have a conversation with one another again. However, Aneesa says she doesn’t think this is the place for it.

“If I’m sick of it, I know everybody else is,” Aneesa says in a confessional during the episode.

What else is on the way in Ride or Dies Episode 14?

Episode 14 is called Terrorist of Love, which seems to be based on Jordan calling Tori a “terrorist” at The Zone, saying he wouldn’t negotiate with her or give in to her demands for his elimination vote. With that, he said her teammate Fessy’s name, putting him into the matchup.

The 14th episode of MTV’s Ride or Dies will feature the first nighttime challenge of the season. So far, the majority of daily challenges took place during the daytime, with Episode 13’s Blind Faith starting in the day and wrapping up with the final portion during the night.

It appears this one will involve competitors on a tall building with harnesses on, possibly having to balance on planks over the side. Based on the Episode 14 teaser trailer, Chauncey Palmer is freaking out over this one.

Additionally, host TJ Lavin pays a visit to The Challenge house, surprising the cast members. It’s unknown what exactly TJ has in store when he tells them to pack their stuff up, although it could suggest his final is right around the corner.

In Ride or Dies Episode 13, Moriah was the latest competitor to leave the game, for now. Episode 14 brings another men’s elimination, so Tori won’t have to worry about Jordan saying her name just yet.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.