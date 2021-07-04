The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Rumors suggest cast member’s crush, rookie’s strategy

The Challenge Season 37 is expected to arrive in the coming months with filming ended. Pic credit: Paramount+

As The Challenge Season 37 filming has ended, spoilers are continuing to arrive about what went on and could appear in some of the episodes.

That included one cast member who had a crush throughout the season on a particular castmate, as well as a rookie’s strategy to make big moves in the game.

Keep in mind, spoilers will follow in this report including names of cast members, eliminations, and other Season 37 details.

The Challenge cast member’s Season 37 crush

Based on Season 37 spoilers, it appears there could be a lot of showmances when episodes arrive on MTV for The Challenge and at least one cast member with a crush.

According to online spoilers, veteran cast member Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, 29, had her sights set on one of the new rookie competitors, Logan Sampedro, 29, from Survivor Spain.

After a super fan/insider Challenge account tweeted that Logan had followed Big T on social media, @GamerVev indicated Big T had a crush on Logan all throughout the Season 37 filming.

Season 37 will mark Big T’s third time appearing on MTV’s The Challenge. She has yet to reach a final but really had a breakout season on Double Agents. A lot of her story focused on her off-and-on teammate situation with the eventual season winner, CT Tamburello.

Logan, who appears to be back in Spain after filming, shared an IG Story video. Behind him is some sort of Challenge-related sign or towel. He’s also masked up, so it could be some sort of promotional or public event involving his Challenge appearance.

Veteran Big T and rookie Logan both appeared to do well during The Challenge Season 37. There were no reports of drama involving them with castmates, but that remains to be seen in MTV’s televised episodes.

Based on spoiler reports online, Big T was eliminated close to the final by rookie competitor Emy Alupei. Logan was eliminated soon after by rookie Emanuel Neagu.

Rookie attempted strategy to shake things up

The Challenge Season 37 is tentatively called Spies, Lies, and Allies. It appears that at least one of the rookies was trying their best to get something going in order to shake up the game in their debut.

According to online spoiler reports, that rookie was Michaela Bradshaw, who was “one of the only rookies” who tried to “target the vets.” Unfortunately, attempting a move like that didn’t go unnoticed and put a target on the rookie’s back.

Michaela, 30, arrived to The Challenge as one of the newest Survivor stars to join the cast. She previously appeared on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X and Survivor: Game Changers.

Michele Fitzgerald was one of the other new Survivor USA stars to join the game. There were also several rookies from Survivor shows in different countries including Emy Alupei and Emanuel Neagu of Survivor Romania, and the aforementioned Logan Sampedro.

While Michaela’s strategy failed, it seems like one that other rookies need to seriously consider. Based on The Challenge Season 37 winners, it’s probably a smart move going forward if others want to win.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.