The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Here’s why this cast member got voted into Episode 18 elimination

The Challenge agents faced a Night of Eliminations in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 18. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 spoilers are available for which competitors reached TJ Lavin’s final in Croatia, following a frantic start to Episode 18.

In the latest installment of MTV’s show, viewers saw TJ tell cast members there would be a “Night of Eliminations” with two more competitors going home before the final.

In a surprising vote, viewers saw a particular cast member get the majority of votes from castmates rather than one of their counterparts. Recent details have arrived online about why that vote happened that way.

This report contains spoilers through Episode 18 of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies.

Veteran agent eliminated in Spies, Lies & Allies episode

For most of the second half of Season 37, there was one man or one woman eliminated each week. In Episode 17, Emanuel Neagu went into his first elimination and sent home fellow rookie Logan Sampedro.

Shortly after Emanuel’s win, TJ unveiled the double-elimination twist on cast members, leaving a cliffhanger for fans.

At the start of Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 18, TJ told the agents that the cells were disbanded and everyone needed to stand side-by-side in a line. From there, everyone voted for one female agent to go into elimination.

Emanuel started that off, choosing Amanda Garcia, and most castmates followed suit, except for Amanda’s friend, Nelson Thomas. However, she had the most votes and went into the elimination for her second time of the season.

She decided to call out Tori Deal as her opponent, and unfortunately for Amanda, it wasn’t a puzzle situation. Instead, it was a physical challenge involving fighting over a silver ball to get into a podium.

As one might expect, despite Amanda’s bark, devil gimmick, and scrappy nature, she lost to the stronger Tori.

MTV shared the video of their battle below, which also included Tori picking up Amanda to walk over, grab the ball, and place it into the podium.

Tori’s victory may not have surprised many fans, but the voting decision probably did. There was a “veteran alliance” throughout the season, which included a truce among veteran cast members to keep voting rookies into elimination until none were left.

Emy Alupei was still standing when it was time to vote for the elimination, but instead, cast members voted for Amanda. While it may have seemed it was due to Emy winning four times and having proven herself, there was another reason Amanda got voted in.

Amanda explained reason she was voted in, went home

Following the airing of Episode 18 of Spies, Lies & Allies, Amanda took to her OnlyFans page, where she let viewers know about the inside story related to her getting voted in and heading home.

A commenter on YouTube shared a retelling of what Amanda said on OF, involving her son Avonni back home and a court situation with the father’s visitation rights.

Basically, her son’s father, who Amanda is no longer with, couldn’t keep Avonni the entire time she was away and didn’t want Amanda to leave.

Because of that, Amanda got permission from the court to be away for three months to film The Challenge and left Avonni with her friend in Wisconsin during that time, per the YouTube comment (below).

The court arrangement meant Amanda needed to be back by July 1 from filming. There was a COVID-19 situation that caused about a three-week delay right at the start of the production and filming of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies.

That delay got in the way of Amanda being able to stick around longer. She would’ve been in contempt of court if she didn’t return by July 1.

Per Amanda via the YouTube comment, castmates and production knew about this situation, hence why Amanda got the votes rather than rookie Emy Alupei.

Pic credit: @AYTOL/MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

After getting eliminated, Amanda gave an emotional exit interview where she praised her opponent and said she was ready to return home for her son.

“We’ve had our differences throughout the season, but she’s a strong competitor, she deserves to be here, and she proved it tonight,” Amanda said of her opponent during the exit interview.

“The best thing I’m leaving with is I’m a good friend and a great mom,” Amanda said, tearing up.

“I am going home to the most beautiful blessing in my life. I know that I may not be the No. 1 Challenger, but I’m gonna go try to be No. 1 mom,” The Challenge star said.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.