The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Double Agents rookie comments why they weren’t asked to return

The Challenge: Double Agents cast featured plenty of hopeful rookies looking to make a name for themselves amongst the veteran competitors of the series. That included Ultimate Beastmaster Nam Vo, Olympic Athlete Lolo Jones, Survivor winner Natalie Anderson, and former Big Brother star Amber Borzotra.

Some of the rookies ended up having to leave the show early due to unforeseen circumstances too. For example, Natalie Anderson had to leave due to pregnancy, and Lio Rush chose to leave due to his mental health and wanting to be with his family.

Several rookies were medically disqualified and had to go home, including Shipwrecked’s Olivia “Liv” Jawando and Ultimate Beastmaster star Nam Vo. Their unforeseen injuries suffered during various stages of competition may have cost them a spot in the final.

Now one of the rookies from the Double Agents season is rumored to have made comments about why they weren’t asked to return for The Challenge Season 37.

Double Agents rookie may have posted about Season 37 status

Some of the Challenge insider accounts on various social media present various gossip, rumors, and dirt involving the stars of MTV’s show. That includes an Instagram account which dropped a presumed screenshot of comments made by rookie Liv Jawando.

The @challengeteaa Instagram shared a post below in which they display Liv’s rumored comments about why The Challenge didn’t want her back for Season 37.

“@challengemtv didn’t want [me] on 37 coz they knew I was coming To eat they favourites. Bad girls club seems like its more for me anyway HMU @mtv,” Liv’s rumored IG Story comment reads.

There’s another comment posted below that in the screenshot, which indicates it was possibly made by Liv. In that one she specifically names one of her castmates from Double Agents, Tori Deal.

“They don’t wanna see me on season 37 coz I’ll win and they’ll all for tori 🙄🙄🙄,” the comment reads, per @mtvteapage on Instagram.

Liv made her debut on The Challenge Season 36 after originally appearing on 2019’s Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands. She became friends with other competitors in the house including Gabby Allen and Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and possibly had a brief fling with Mechie Harris.

Tori was involved in Liv’s story on Double Agents to the extent they went head-to-head in the daily mission atop of a speeding big rig. The two competitors had to wrestle on top of that truck without harnesses and attempt to get their opponent off the side into a cargo net.

While wrestling with Tori and falling to the net, Liv suffered an injury that later resulted in a medical DQ. So she was forced to leave Double Agents by Episode 5, ending her rookie season prematurely.

Season 37 spoilers suggest rookie ‘went off’ on The Challenge star

Spoilers for possible Season 37 drama will follow in this portion of the report, including names of cast members expected to appear on The Challenge.

Tori Deal is part of the speculative cast list for Season 37, which is currently filming in Croatia, and based on some of the online rumors, it seems she may be involved in drama with another rookie.

A recent Instagram post (below) indicated that a Season 37 rookie “went off” on Tori for how she treated other members of The Challenge cast and how she was playing the game. See the post below for those potential spoilers.

During the Double Agents season, Tori was also confronted by rookie Amber Martinez for calling her a “layup” or weak competition due to being smaller. Big T and several rookie competitors, including Amber, got together to form an alliance and try to get rid of some of the vets, including Tori and Aneesa Ferreira.

They ended up getting things to work out as Tori and Aneesa ended up head-to-head in an elimination, with Tori struggling and Aneesa sending her good friend home. It came up again during The Challenge: Double Agents reunion with Tori apologizing in person after Amber suggested she’d only apologized in a “DM.”

Like Liv, Amber M. won’t be part of Season 37, based on the spoilers and rumors. However, it seems some of the new rookies are picking up where others left off in calling out cast members. Stay tuned for the drama, as an announcement will come at some point for when to expect the premiere episode!

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA on MTV for 2021.