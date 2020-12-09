Who is Liv Jawando on The Challenge? What to know about Shipwrecked star turned Double Agents rookie

With Double Agents, viewers will see the debut of Liv Jawando on The Challenge, and she’ll be the youngest rookie in the Season 36 cast.

She arrives on MTV’s competitive reality series after first appearing on the show Shipwrecked. She’ll try to use some of the skills from there, but as she’s mentioned in interviews, it doesn’t quite prepare one for The Challenge.

Here are more details about Liv Jawando as she looks to make a major impact in The Challenge: Double Agents.

Liv Leilani arrives from Shipwrecked

Olivia “Liv” Jawando is also known as Liv Leilani. She’s 21 years old and originally from Manchester, England.

As MTV casts more individuals from different reality shows, Liv Jawando joins The Challenge after being part of Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands in 2019. At the time of that show, she was a 19-year-old waitress.

Shipwrecked was a reality TV show from the UK where the cast members were on one of two islands, either Shark Island or Tiger Island. Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands was the ninth installment of the reality TV show.

Every week, a new cast member, or multiple cast members, would arrive to spend time on each island. By the end of an episode, there was a weekly beach party where the cast member decided which island to stay on.

There was a winning team at the end of the show based on which island had more people. Liv was part of the eight-member winning team, the Tigers, and got a share of the winning team’s 50,000 pounds (approximately $67,000).

By the way, another Challenge competitor came from the same season of that show, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley. Big T was on the other team, the Sharks, and it appears she and Liv may not get along on Double Agents.

Liv Jawando as a rookie one The Challenge

It seems Liv could have a target on her back as a rookie, based on inexperience with the show and possibly not knowing a lot of other competitors. Fellow rookie Amber Martinez even admitted she didn’t know many people going in, so it made her a bit nervous with the social game.

Liv’s Double Agents bio mentions that she’s “unafraid to tell it like it is and willing to get in the face of just about anyone who sets her off,” but also her “admitted lack of sportsmanship” could rub other competitors the wrong way.

In a promotional clip ahead of The Challenge: Double Agents premiere, viewers also learned that several competitors find Liv attractive, but also per Kyle Christie, she’s a little crazy. In terms of who Liv fancies, she listed Mechie Harris as someone she finds attractive.

There was also an interesting tidbit from a Double Agents video where competitors gave their impressions of the rookies. When it came to Liv, fellow competitor Big T said that she and Liv were enemies on Shipwrecked.

“When I first heard that Liv was coming to The Challenge, oh my God, I just wanted to run for the hills,” Big T said during the video (below).

Josh Martinez echoed Kyle’s sentiments in the video, saying, “Liv seems like she is gonna be a wild one.”

Meanwhile, Cory Wharton questioned how long Liv would be able to last on The Challenge: Double Agents and even predicted, “she’ll be out of here soon.”

Liv Jawando on social media

Fans can check out Liv Jawando on her official Instagram, @livleilani, where she often posts bikini pics and other selfies or shows off her travels and other daily activities such as eating at restaurants. She has just under 30,000 followers there as of this writing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋𝕺𝖑𝖊𝖎𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖎 (@livleilani)

As far as other social media, there was an @livleilani Twitter, which doesn’t appear to exist or be active at the moment. A new account may turn up as Liv’s rookie season on The Challenge gets going.

Viewers will certainly be interested to see her hookups, potential feud with Big T, and of course, how far she can get as an inexperienced rookie on Double Agents.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.