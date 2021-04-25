The Challenge Season 37 rumors: Cast loses Double Agents star, several rookies possibly out

Cast members from The Challenge: Double Agents listen to TJ Lavin’s instructions for a daily mission. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 rumors for who is and who isn’t part of the cast continue to move rapidly, as speculation over what the new season will bring is at a high.

The Double Agents finale recently aired, with two individuals winning a grand prize of $900,000 to split. After a two-part reunion, fans will be wanting Season 37, even though All Stars will fill the void just fine.

While it looked like a certain Double Agents star would make their return for Season 37, that doesn’t appear to be the case, as of now.

In addition, several rookies originally reported to be on the show are not expected to be in the latest Challenge cast for MTV’s competition series.

Two rookies not expected for Season 37 cast

There were previous rumors that The Challenge Season 37 would include international reality TV stars Marco Ferri and Ricarda Raatz as rookies on the MTV show in previous updates.

As of Saturday, April 24, they tentatively aren’t part of the cast, as Challenge insider Gamer Vev tweeted about the prospective rookie cast members.

“As of now, removing Marco & Ricarda from the cast list until we get further confirmation on them,” the @GamerVev tweet (below) indicates.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

Ricarda previously appeared on Germany’s Love Island 3, while Ferri was a houseguest for Spain’s Gran Hermano VIP 5, aka Big Brother VIP 5. As of this report, it’s unclear if they were considered alternates, or if there was just speculation due to inactivity on social media.

It’s still possible that one or both could pop up as part of the Season 37 cast, though, as things seem to be changing daily.

The Challenge Season 37 won’t include major Double Agents star

While the rookies may not have quite as many Challenge fans just yet, one of the Double Agents stars has plenty who would be rooting for her to win.

Amber Borzotra was one of The Challenge: Double Agents winners, alongside partner Chris “CT” Tamburello. It had initially been rumored that the champs would both be returning for Season 37.

However, more recently, Amber was added to the Vevmo forum thread’s list of cast members who won’t appear on the new season. She joins Double Agents castmates Jay Starrett and Olivia “Liv” Jawando and rookies Michelle Schubert and Ed Eason as part of that list.

In addition, another Double Agents star already left the show with filming underway, but it’s unclear why. Rumors are suggesting it was not due to elimination, though.

Amber’s absence is definitely disappointing for fans who wanted to see more of her competitive fire on the new season. She was easily the rookie of the year on Double Agents, proving herself among the best Big Brother stars and first-time competitors on The Challenge.

As of this report, her teammate, four-time Challenge champion, CT, is still listed amongst the expected Season 37 cast members.

TJ Lavin is also expected back as host. It’s unknown what sort of theme this season will bring, or whether or not Gold Skulls will be back in the mix as a requirement for TJ’s final.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.