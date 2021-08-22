The Challenge Season 37: Here’s which cast members gained the most Instagram followers from Episode 2

Jeremiah White competes in Heli Heist during The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season features 34 cast members, and with eliminations, deactivations, or other twists, some of them might disappear quicker than others.

However, several rookies in the Season 37 cast benefited from their time on the screen in Episode 2, as they’ve gained many followers on social media.

In fact, a few outdid their fellow cast members with some decent gains. They include Ed Eason of The Circle, Too Hot to Handle’s Kelz Dyke, and Big Brother Nigeria star Tacha Akide.

Ed, Kelz, and Tacha top Challenge Instagram gains after Episode 2

In Episode 2 of Spies, Lies & Allies, viewers had two cast members added as replacements for deactivated agents.

The Circle’s Ed Eason joined at the end of Episode 1 as a replacement for Nam Vo. In Episode 2, Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra was a replacement for the deactivated Lauren Coogan.

The rookie Ed had a solid first full Challenge episode too. He and his partner Emy were tossed into elimination by The Agency, Fessy Shafaat and Esther Agunbiade, but rose to the occasion.

While Emy had a tearful response to getting sent in, Ed was ready to go. His energy and smarts, combined with Emy’s skillful movement dangling a rope with a magnet, helped them win the elimination.

Another rookie featured in that elimination was Too Hot to Handle’s Kelz Dyke. He also had a strong episode, based on his confronting castmate Josh Martinez at the deliberation.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see that Ed and Kelz each gained over 1,7000 Instagram followers within the 24 hours after the episode aired.

Just behind them in third place is Tacha Aikide, who already has one of the largest IG followings out of all the remaining cast members with over 1.8 million followers.

Check out the full top 16 list of Instagram gainers below via the @challengestats account.

Deactivated competitor, vet who deactivated Twitter made Top 10

As shown in the top 10 graphic above, the list of cast members who gained the most followers in the 24 hours after Episode 2 includes both rookies and vets.

Longtime competitor and Double Agents winner, Chris “CT” Tamburello, ranked fifth and was the first veteran to make the list, gaining over 500 followers.

He was joined by Amanda Garcia, Tori Deal, and his Double Agents teammate Tula “Big T” Fazakerley in the top 10.

Just behind Big T was the recently deactivated Lauren Coogan. She was heavily edited out of the first two episodes and had a mysterious departure in Episode 2, leading fans to want to know more about her. She and Kelz are the only two in the top 10 who are now off the show.

Also of note, Tori deleted her Twitter just last week, with fans beginning to speculate it’s due to something that may happen in an upcoming episode. Without Twitter, it seems that more fans will want to keep up with Tori over on Instagram.

The top gainer, Ed Eason, will head into Episode 3 as teammates with Tori, making for an interesting situation. Will the vets target her teammate moving forward or choose another rookie to go after?

Either way, it seems Ed’s energy and competitive passion are infectious. Will he continue to gain the most followers after Episode 3? It should be interesting to see which cast member tops the list.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.