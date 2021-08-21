The Challenge Season 37, Episode 3 synopsis teases trouble within veteran alliance

Chris “CT” Tamburello during a promotional video for The Challenge Season 37. Pic credit: MTV

An early part of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season has featured the veteran competitors deciding to put their differences aside and team up to take out rookies.

However, that game plan may face some issues in the upcoming third episode, involving two competitors with a rivalry still going.

The latest synopsis for The Challenge Season 37, Episode 3, features a preview of what’s to come, and it could provide the rookies some breathing room.

Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 3 synopsis released

The Challenge Season 37’s cast began with 19 rookies and 15 veteran competitors. In the first few episodes of Spies, Lies & Allies, the vets decided to form a truce and target rookies until they are none of them left to target.

So far, that plan has worked effectively, with all-rookie eliminations occurring in the first two episodes. It’s resulted in four rookies getting sent home, which has reduced their numbers and possibly given the vets more confidence.

Based on the Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 3 synopsis for Truce or Dare, one agent may be considering going against the truce due to an old rivalry.

“An agent is tempted to ditch the veteran truce and exact revenge on an old rival. The challengers must compete in the terrifying ‘Sea Cave Recon’ mission, where one agent pukes out of fear and then kisses his partner on the mouth,” the synopsis at IMDB reads.

Based on that, there’s a lot that could be going on in the third episode, with tensions possibly flaring between two Challenge rivals.

MTV has yet to release any trailers or sneak peek clips, but those could give even more insight into what’s on the way.

Who could The Challenge castmates with a rivalry be?

There could be more than a few rivals within the veteran alliance. One that comes to mind immediately is the rivalry between Nelson Thomas and Fessy Shafaat. During the Double Agents season, Nelson felt betrayed when Fessy volunteered himself to go into the Hall Brawl elimination to take him out.

That’s carried over into Season 37, as the two castmates already had a heated confrontation at the house. So far, they’ve been on the same page, but that could change in Episode 3.

Fessy and CT Tamburello also had an altercation during the Double Agents season, where they got into a shouting match at the club. However, they’ve seemed to be on the same page so far.

Cory Wharton also knows if he wants to win a final, it could mean getting rid of the veteran CT. After all, CT has won the most seasons of any competitor there. Cory also spoke about that in a promotional video about cast members’ “biggest threats” in Season 37.

There could also be another feud or rivalry on the way. While Tori Deal has seemed like she’s working with the veterans, it doesn’t exactly seem like Amanda Garcia, Ashley Mitchell, and Nany Gonzalez are pals with her based on the episodes so far.

Of note, one of The Challenge stars has deleted their Twitter ahead of the episode, which could also indicate there’s some drama on the way.

Fans will definitely be interested to see what this old rivalry could be and whether it causes the veteran alliance to start crumbling!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.