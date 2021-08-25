The Challenge Season 37: Competitor’s bloody injury revealed in Spies, Lies and Allies sneak peek

Michele Fitzgerald, Corey Lay, and Ed Eason in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 3. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies features an insanely cool home for the cast members, complete with indoor and outdoor party environments.

However, all the glitz and glamor is in the rearview mirror when it comes to the competition. Things get messy, and injuries can happen. Just look at Kyle Christie’s Hall Brawl result from the Double Agents season.

Viewers have already seen a cast member injured in Season 37’s first episode at the elimination. Based on the sneak peek footage for Season 37, Episode 3, another rookie may have a bloody injury on the way.

The Challenge Season 37 rookie bloodied up in sneak peek

With 15 teams left for Season 37, just two of those teams consist of two rookies each. They include Jeremiah White and Tacha Akide and Survivor’s Michele Fitzgerald and 12 Dates of Christmas’ Corey Lay.

The latter of these teams features a former Survivor winner, and she realizes what the veteran alliance has been up to. That’s why Michele says they must win the daily challenge to stay safe.

Unfortunately, things don’t go quite as planned, as the sneak peek below shows off Michele’s face with blood running down it. Her teammate Corey is also worried after seeing the injury.

“All I see is this gushing blood down Michele’s face. I know in this moment I cannot tell her about it because she might psych herself out. If Michele’s bleeding for this thing, I cannot let her down,” Corey comments in a confessional.

The sneak peek footage arrives ahead of Episode 3, which will feature The Challenge competitors performing the Sea Cave Recon mission. Based on TJ Lavin’s instructions, the daily challenge starts with jumping off a cliff from 30-feet above down into the rough water below.

The agents are then tasked with recovering active “bombs” placed underwater in a sea cafe and bringing them as quickly as possible to a detonation site.

Whichever team completes the mission fastest will become The Agency, making them safe from elimination. They’ll also get to send one man and one woman into elimination.

Michele shared thoughts on her IG Story about Sea Cave Recon

Michele shared the sneak peek footage on her Instagram Story, with one slide talking about her and Corey “against the world” as a reference to their rookie team facing possible elimination.

She also shared a slide in which she commented, “This is where it all goes wrong,” indicating it all went wrong as soon as they jumped off that cliff into the rough waters below.

The Survivor winner previously reacted to MTV’s sneak peek of the daily challenge, sarcastically saying it looked like fun.

Pic credit: @mich_fitz/Instagram Story

Failing the mission may not be the worst thing for the rookie team, as Michele and Corey won their first-ever elimination in Episode 1. The duo defeated fellow rookies Michaela Bradshaw and Renan Hellemans, with Corey showing his strength and power.

Episode 2 saw the rookie team of Ed Eason and Emy Alupei get the win against Kelz Dyke and Tracy Candela. That helped the vets get rid of two more rookies, bringing the total to four eliminated so far in the season.

Most likely, the vets could play it safe with the upcoming elimination. If neither rookie team ends up winning the daily and becoming The Agency, they seem most likely to be targeted for elimination.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.