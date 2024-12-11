The Challenge rumors: Season 40 episodes to go on hiatus as All Stars 5 special arrives

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras is approaching its grand finale, with the competitors getting closer to TJ Lavin’s final by the episode.

Former champions Johnny Bananas, Rachel Robinson, Jenny West, Tori Deal, Jordan Wiseley, and Cara Maria Sorbello are among those vying to win the season.

Michele Fitzgerald, Kyland Young, and Derek Chavez hope to reach their first final on MTV. Veteran Challenger Cory Wharton has been to the final but has never won The Challenge and hopes this will be his time to shine.

However, there will be a holiday break for new episodes of Season 40 before viewers get to see who claims that top prize.

Recent schedule details suggest viewers must wait several weeks after Episode 16 airs on MTV.

For at least part of the break, fans will get a special look at the next season of The Challenge: All Stars.

Battle of the Eras Episode 16 is the final episode of the year

The Challenge Season 40 will air Episode 16, “Must Win,” on Wednesday, December 11. According to the synopsis, Burger King will sponsor the daily challenge involving “a risky plunge and tough swim for high stakes.”

The Challenge recently uploaded a sneak peek from the episode showing the daily challenge mentioned in their synopsis.

Just hotwire the car, fly off the cliff and then swim 500 meters, no biggie! 😅 #TheChallenge40 is all-new tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/sKCovnEfeD — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 10, 2024

As the final draws closer, there will likely be a few more eliminations or a purge. Viewers saw the latter send former winners Laurel Stucky and Nehemiah Clark home since they finished last in the mini-final.

In Episode 15, viewers saw Jenny West defeat her friend and ally, Aviv Melmed, at The Arena, sending one of Bananas’ Angels home.

With her win, Jenny had the power to choose three male players as targets and selected Cory Wharton, Jordan, and Derek. So it’s likely one of these guys could go home in Episode 16 unless there’s a TJ twist.

Based on online speculation and schedule details, Episode 16 will also be the final episode of Battle of the Eras, airing in 2024. The Challenge recently uploaded a sneak peek from the episode.

The Challenge: All Stars 5 preview special teased for part of Season 40 hiatus

While Episode 16 is the final episode of 2024 for Season 40, schedule details show an All Stars 5 preview airing on MTV on Wednesday, December 18. It will air in The Challenge’s regular timeslot.

Schedule details at TV Insider include The Challenge: All Stars Sneak Peek, which fans might see a preview of during or after Episode 16.

Monsters and Critics previously reported many All Stars 5 cast spoilers for fans interested in knowing about the format and who will appear and compete in the spinoff season.

Wednesday, December 25, is Christmas Day, and there will not be a new episode of The Challenge 40 airing on MTV. Viewers won’t see a new episode on MTV on Wednesday, January 1, New Year’s Day, either.

According to online rumors, a new Battle of the Eras episode will air on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Thus, fans must wait several weeks for Season 40 to return on MTV.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.