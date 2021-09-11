The Challenge rumors: Photo arrives of Spies, Lies & Allies castmates together on vacation, fans react

Fessy Shafaat and Amanda Garcia enjoy time together in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

Those dating rumors about two of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies cast members seem to be gaining more traction, as another image has arrived showing the pair together in Mexico.

In a previous series of Instagram Story slides, neither of the rumored couple’s faces were visible, leaving it up for speculation.

However, the newest image gives pretty clear evidence the two were together on a trip and could be exploring a relationship with one another.

Photo reveals Challenge castmates on vacation together

Just days ago, Monsters & Critics reported about Fessy Shafaat and Amanda Garcia potentially being on vacation together in Mexico.

The speculation arrived due to Amanda sharing several short video clips on her Instagram Story from a restaurant. She didn’t give a location, but one of the slides had someone cutting up some salad for Amanda, with her referring to them as “bae” in her text.

Most insider and fan accounts believed it was Fessy’s arms and hands showing up in the image, but some fans doubted it was him. However, a new image (below) shows Fessy and Amanda together in the water.

Fessy, shirtless, wears a hat and dark shades as he holds Amanda next to him in her black bikini. It’s unknown where the photo came from, but it wasn’t on either of the Spies, Lies & Allies stars’ Instagram profiles.

Based on how the photo seems to be edited, a fan spotted them in the area and asked for a picture with them. That individual seems to be cropped out.

Fans react to continuing hookup or relationship

Upon seeing the new photo evidence of Amanda and Fessy together, plenty of Challenge fans had things to say about it. Some seem to be in support of the relationship.

Others indicate they’re disgusted by it, comment about Fessy being a player, or say Amanda could do better.

“Perfect together fame wannabes,” one fan commented about the couple.

Another fan suggested that Fessy is trying to become a stepfather, as Amanda has a son back home, Avonni.

“What a disappointment that out of all the dudes, she chose messy fessy,” another fan commented with regards to Amanda’s “bae.”

Another fan suggested that Fessy is “trying to be the new cory” and get with all his castmates, adding, “I hope yall learn.”

In just three seasons, Fessy has had showmances or hookups with several of his castmates. While he was relatively quiet on his rookie season, Total Madness, things changed with Double Agents.

On that season, there were those pesky rumors involving him and Tori Deal. Tori, who was engaged to Jordan during filming, said she never cheated with Fessy during the show’s filming. However, she and Fessy did take a trip together to Turks and Caicos, following her breakup once Season 36 had ended filming.

As the episodes aired, fans saw that Fessy enjoyed a flirty showmance with rookie Gabby Allen. She’s now back in the United Kingdom and living happily with her boyfriend.

Once Season 37 arrived, Fessy was back in action. His showmance with Amanda Garcia has been featured in trailers and episode footage. However, he also had a rumored hookup or unaired showmance with rookie castmate Bettina Buchanan.

Add rookie castmate Michele Fitzgerald to the potential list, although that may have been a brief hookup while they were in New York City filming the Spies, Lies & Allies Aftermath episodes. Amanda just so happened to be part of The Challenge group in NYC too.

And despite her seeming to insist she would never date Fessy and comparing him to a Thanksgiving appetizer that gets passed around, it seems Amanda is more into him than she originally let on.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.