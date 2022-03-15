The Challenge rumors: New ‘Challenge-type’ series to film featuring Netflix reality TV stars

Another spinoff series may be on the way for The Challenge featuring Netflix reality TV stars. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge appears to be branching off in many directions away from the main MTV show, as another new “Challenge-type” series is rumored to be filming.

The online rumors suggest it will feature reality TV stars exclusively from Netflix shows, similar to The Challenge: CBS spinoff that is ready to film soon.

An insider recently revealed the details of the Netflix project, with at least two prospective cast members listed so far.

Netflix filming new series like The Challenge?

According to an online insider, fans of The Challenge may be seeing another new series that features only Netflix reality TV stars in the competition.

On Sunday, @GamerVev tweeted about a “Challenge-type” show that Netflix is filming. The tweet indicates it will feature cast members from Netflix’s Love is Blind, The Circle, and Too Hot to Handle.

The series is filming in Panama, which is also the location where The Challenge: All Stars 3 was filmed. That spinoff series will arrive on May 11.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

So far, there haven’t been many other details about the Netflix series, although two cast members may have been revealed.

In another series of tweets, @GamerVev indicated the crew is on location in Panama for filming and that Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago and Chase DeMoor are involved in the filming in some capacity.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

MTV’s The Challenge has seen an influx of different reality TV stars in recent seasons, with the shows mentioned above bringing cast members including Ed Eason (The Circle) and Kelz Dyke (Too Hot to Handle) to Spies, Lies & Allies.

Quite possibly, this separate show will help identify the strongest cast members or competitors for future seasons of MTV’s series.

Other Challenge series on the way

In addition to the rumored Netflix project, The Challenge: CBS spinoff series already has a cast set, and they’re quarantining to film soon. The show will exclusively feature CBS reality TV stars from Big Brother, Survivor, Amazing Race, and Love Island.

Three other Challenge series will film with The Challenge: Australia, The Challenge: Argentina, and The Challenge: UK. The finalists from these shows and the CBS spinoff will compete in a global tournament on Paramount Plus called The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

A premiere date is unknown for any of the new series, but with The Challenge: CBS series filming soon, it’s expected that spinoff should arrive this summer.

In the meantime, The Challenge: All Stars 3 will be next on the schedule for fans of the series, with an expected premiere date of May 11 on Paramount Plus.

There should also be The Challenge Season 38 coming to MTV. As of this report, there are no spoilers or rumors regarding who is in the cast and when episodes will arrive. It’s believed it will start filming by May.

Luckily, it seems there will be plenty of spinoffs for interested fans to pass the time until the main show returns.

The Challenge: CBS premiere date is TBA for CBS and/or Paramount Plus. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.