The Challenge rumors: Mark Long asks fans to help with All Stars 4 season

Mark Long wants fans’ help to bring about an All Stars 4 season. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The popularity of MTV’s The Challenge has led to the spinoffs, The Challenge: All Stars and The Challenge: USA, featuring reality TV titans competing for prize money.

All Stars recently wrapped up the third season, with two winners crowned and fans enjoying the latest installment featuring MTV OGs.

However, there were no teasers after the final episode, leaving many wondering if The Challenge: All Stars 4 or future seasons will happen.

Fan revealed Mark Long’s All Stars 4 request

As many fans know, The Godfather Mark Long is one of the main reasons The Challenge: All Stars project came to life, as he pitched the idea of a “We Want OGs” format for the competition series.

The first season of All Stars arrived several years ago. It was a hit with fans, thanks to the return of popular reality TV stars from the past, such as Trishelle Canatella, Kendal Sheppard, Eric “Big Easy” Banks, and Syrus Yarbrough. Yes Duffy was the sole winner of $500,000 for the season after finishing the final with the most points.

A second season featured many OGs returning from the first and new additions to the cast, including Tina Barta, MJ Garrett, Jodi Weatherton, Ayanna Mackins, and Jodi Weatherton. MJ and Jonna Mannion were the show’s winners.

The third season finished on Paramount Plus last week and brought back stars including Wes Bergmann, Jordan Wiseley, Nia Moore, and Veronica Portillo. Mark was also involved in the third season and amongst the finalists. Wes and Jonna won the season, splitting $500,000.

He recently appeared at a Challenge Mania event in Kansas City with some of his castmates from the show. The Challenge superfan and insider, @mtvchallengeinsder, shared a note via their Instagram Story from a fan at the event.

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram Story

Based on the fan’s details, Mark allegedly asked fans attending the event to use “#thechallengeallstars4” when sharing photos and tag Paramount Plus and The Challenge. He said that they’d notice those tags and hashtags.

According to the fan, Derrick Kosinski also mentioned on Challenge Mania Podcast that it’s uncertain if All Stars 4 will happen. A note from @mtvchallengeinsider on the Instagram Story slide indicated that Paramount seems more focused on their new CBS and international spinoffs.

The Challenge: USA spinoff debuts

This past week, The Challenge and CBS launched their newest spinoff, The Challenge: USA, featuring cast members from Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

The show started with a total of 28 competitors from the various shows and will feature a daily challenge and eliminations each episode, just like MTV’s The Challenge.

Ultimately, winners will be crowned in a final, with those winners moving on to a global tournament called The Challenge: War of the Worlds on Paramount Plus. Competitors from The Challenge spinoffs from the UK, Argentina, and Australia will also participate.

The 38th season of MTV’s The Challenge is currently filming, with no official word on the premiere date as of this writing. However, the expectation is it will likely arrive before the end of the year.

Even with other Challenge shows available, many fans are still hoping to see the return of the OGs for another season of the entertaining All Stars spinoff.

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.